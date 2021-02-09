Limited start to Vine Valley Athletic League sports

Casa Grande’s Zoe Vestal earned All-VVAL honors as a freshman. Girls tennis is in Season 1 and is cleared for league competition. (Keith Hayes Photo)

Let the games begin.

The Vine Valley Athletic League, working in adherence to state and California Interscholastic Federation rules, has cleared the way for Petaluma and Casa Grande high schools to resume some athletic competition beginning this week.

The VVAL plan is to split the remaining school year into two seasons.

Season 1, which began with practice on Monday, includes individual sports -- cross country, boys and girls golf, swimming and boys and girls tennis.

Season 2, which begins practice April 13, includes everything else -- badminton, baseball, boys and girls basketball, boys and girls lacrosse, boys and girls soccer, softball, track and field, volleyball and wrestling.

Even though track and field is in the state’s purple tier and are allowed by the state to start now, the VVAL placed that sport in Season 2 so it would not conflict with cross country. Under new CIF guidelines, athletes are not allowed to compete in more than one cohort (sport) simultaneously.

Athletes who have been competing in club sports cannot participate for 10 days after leaving the club sport.

The school district will not provide transportation, each sport (read that coach) will be responsible for arranging for transportation to away events.

Cross country, the first sport to offer competition, will consist of only dual meets, with each school going head-to-head to determine a champion. There will be no post season or out-of-league events.

The same formula will be used for swimming, with each competing in six dual meets. However, completion will not be head-to-head, but in individual pools with teams comparing times in each event.

Each golf team will play four scrimmage-like 9-hole dual matches leading up to an 18-hole league championship tournament to be played at the Sonoma Country Club the week of April 5.

No spectators will be allowed at any event. For parents, sports will be strictly drop off and pick up for their athletes. No gathering will exceed 50 persons.

Of the Season 2 sports, baseball, softball and girls lacrosse are in the red tier and will be allowed to compete sooner than sports in the orange tier – badminton, boys lacrosse, soccer (boys and girls) and volleyball.

Basketball, both boys and girls, and wrestling are in the yellow, or most restrictive tier.

The VVAL has placed football in Season 1 although it is in the state’s orange tier. McClintok explained that the CIF has mandated that the football season must be finished by April 17 to allow participants to have a break before beginning workouts for the 2021-2022 season. That would be impossible if the sport was delayed until Season 2. However, football cannot begin until the county reaches the orange tier.