Little change in NCS rules

Despite the lifting of the stay-at-home mandate by the California Department of Public Health, North Coast Section Board of Managers made few changes in NCS rules at its meeting last week.

The managers left intact the CIF recommendation to tie the start of various sports seasons to the state’s colored tier season.

Sonoma County comes out of the stay-at-home order in the purple or most restrictive tier. That will allow the immediate start of cross country, golf, swimming and diving and track and field.

Allowed when Sonoma County drops into the red tier, and opening hope for a spring season, are baseball, girls lacrosse and softball.

Despite a growing outcry to start a season, football remains in the orange tier along with badminton, boys lacrosse, soccer and volleyball.

Basketball, competitive cheerleading and wrestling will be amon g the last sports to start.

The board of managers also directed that football remain in the orange tier, but also that play must conclude by April 17. There will be no section or state playoffs in any sport.