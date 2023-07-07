The Petaluma National Little League used two big innings to remain alive in the Major League (10-12 year olds) District 35 All Star Tournament, eliminating rival Petaluma American in the process Wednesday evening.

Playing on the Americans’ diamond at Lucchesi Park, the Nationals started with five runs in the first inning and exploded for six more in the fifth for a 10-3 victory.

The win moves the Nationals a step closer to the tournament championship game as they try to battle back through the losers’ bracket after suffering a 3-0 loss to Rincon Valley in their second game.

The Nationals have now won three straight since that loss. They play Santa Rosa American Thursday night. A win in that contest would set up a rematch with Rincon Valley Friday evening (6 p.m.) at Lucchesi Park.

At stake is a spot in the District championship game Saturday at 4 p.m. at Rincon Valley.

One out and one baserunner into the Nationals’ first inning against the Americans, Blue Param launched a satellite over the center field fence to start his team to a big inning. Later in the frame, Josh Powell tripled. The Nationals took advantage of five walks in the inning. When it was all totaled, the Americans had five runs and ultimately, the ball game.

Before the Americans got out of the first inning, they called on Liam Allen to bail them out of the early jam, and he did a good job, getting a force out to end the inning. He struck out the side in the second and went on to pitch three good innings until the Nationals exploded again in the fifth.

Nationals starting pitcher AJ Boutilier was touched for two American runs in the first inning on three walks, a bunt single by Carter Raven and a hit by Bryce Evans.

Boutilier was followed by Param who kept American bats quiet until Morvai finished things out by allowing a run in the sixth on a double to right smacked by Allen, a nifty bunt single by Jacob Baglietto and a force out.

By then the Nationals had put the game out of reach with their big fifth-inning rally.

A single by Aidan Soloski, his second hit of the game and third time he reached base, started the merry-go-round spinning. A double by Morvai kept it twirling and before it stopped six Nationals had gotten off at home plate.

A key hit in the inning was supplied by Jack Smith who lofted a high fly to right that was misplayed by the American outfield and Smith just kept running, making it all the way home as the Americans over threw the ball back to the infield.

After the Petaluma Nationals took care of business against the Americans, Mark West earned advancement to the championship game with a 3-1 win over Rincon Valley.

TENS

In the 8-10 age group Wednesday, Petaluma Valley remained alive with a 4-3 win over Rincon Valley, but Petaluma American was eliminated by a 12-11 loss to Ukiah.

Petaluma Valley pays Ukiah Thursday evening (5:30 p.m.) in Rincon Valley.

Petaluma National clinched a spot in the championship game with a 12-1 win over Mark West.

The title game will be played at 10 a.m. Saturday at Rincon Valley.

ELEVENS

Petaluma National will be in the 9-11 championship game at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Its opponent will be determined Thursday when Petaluma American meets Rincon Valley in a 5:30 game at Carter Field in Petaluma. Petaluma American remained alive Wednesday with an 11-1 win over Santa Rosa American.