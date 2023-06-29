Santa Rosa American vs. Winner of Petaluma Valley vs. Willits-Redwood at Petaluma Vallley, 1 p.m.

Petaluma American vs. winner of Fort Bragg vs. El Molino at Petaluma American, 4 p.m.

Petaluma National vs. Winner of Ukiah vs. Mark West game at Petaluma National, 1 p.m.

The diamond action really heats up for Little League All-Star teams this weekend, with the opening of District 35 Tournament play for 8-10, 9-11 and 10-12 age groups.

Tournament play started Thursday, July 29 for the 10 year olds, with Petaluma Valley going head-to-head with Petaluma American. The winner of that game will play Petaluma National Saturday. July 1 at 10 a.m. at the Rincon Valley Little League complex in Santa Rosa.

The double-elimination tournament wraps up July 8 with the championship game at 10 a.m. at Rincon Valley. A second game, if necessary, will be played July 9.

The 11 year olds begin Friday, June 30 with a game between Ukiah and Mark West. Petaluma teams open Saturday, July 1. Petaluma National will face the winner of the Ukiah vs. Mark West contest at 1 p.m. at the Nationals’ Carter Field on the Petaluma Junior High School campus. Petaluma Valley will open Saturday, July 2 play at Carter at 10 a.m. against Sebastopol. Petaluma plays Rincon Valley Saturday afternoon at 2 p.m. at Rincon Valley.

The winner of that tournament advances to the Section Tournament to be hosted by District 35 on the American Little League diamond at Lucchesi Park starting on July 14.

The Major League All-Star Tournament for 10-12 year olds also starts Friday, June 30.

Petaluma Valley and Petaluma National both get home games, with the Valley playing at its Murphy Field against Willits-Redwood, with the Nationals at Carter against Cloverdale. Both games start at 5:30 p.m.

Petaluma American waits until Saturday, July 1 to make its All-Star debut, playing a night game at 7 p.m. against the winner of a Friday contest between Healdsburg and Mark West.

The championship game, will be a Rincon Valley on July 8 at 4 p.m., with a second game, if needed, on Sunday, July 9.

The Junior League Tournament for 12-14 year olds is already underway, headed for a championship game at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 1 at Rincon Valley. A second game, if needed, will be Sunday, July 2 at 11 a.m.

VALLEY WINS

One District 35 champion has already been determined. Petaluma Valley defeated Rincon Valley 7-1 on June 23 to win the 50/70 championship. The division, for players 11-13, uses a 50-foot pitching distance and 70-foot base paths.

Petaluma Valley, the only Petaluma team in the tournament, stopped Sebastopol 16-0 in its first game, defeated Mark West 15-0 and then beat Rincon Valley 6-2.

Rincon Valley came back to beat Santa Rosa American 5-1 to earn the right to again meet Petaluma Valley in a contest that was dominated by the Petaluma team.

Petaluma Valley advances to the Section 1 Tournament hosted by Woodland Little League starting June 29.