Little League All Stars start play Friday

Little League’ baseball moves into its second and most exciting season with the start of All-Star play on Friday.

There will be double-elimination competition in six different age groups, most culminating in final games on Championship Saturday, July 9. Tournament winners advance to Nor-Cal Section 1 play.

MAJOR LEAGUE

Two of Petaluma’s three leagues open the Major League Tournament for 10-12- year olds with home games. The Majors are the age group that has an opportunity to reach the pinnacle of Little League baseball - the Little League World Series in Williamsport, PA.

Petaluma Valley not only has a tournament opener on its home diamond at Murphy Field, but is one of two teams to receive a first-round bye, beginning its quest for glory at 1 p.m. Saturday against the winner of a Friday game between Willits and El Molino.

Rincon Valley will also draw a first-round bye in the 14-team tournament and face the winner of the Friday game between Petaluma National and Fort Bragg. Both those games will be played at the Rincon Valley Little League complex in Santa Rosa.

Petaluma’s third league, Petaluma American, will start on its home diamond at Lucchesi Park at 5:30 p.m. against Cloverdale on Friday.

11 UNDER

The first round of the 11-under tournament will be played at the home of the Santa Rosa American Little League at Monroe School, located at 2567 Marlow Road in Santa Rosa.

Petaluma National begins at 10 o’clock Saturday morning against Ukiah. Petaluma American follows at 2 p.m. against host Santa Rosa American Little League.

Petaluma Valley does not have an 11-under team in the eight-team tournament.

10 UNDER

Petaluma National starts the 10-under tournament at the Rincon Valley Little League complex at 5:30 Friday evening against host Rincon Valley.

Petaluma Valley will open Saturday at 10 a.m. in Healdsburg.

Petaluma American opens its All-Star season Saturday evening at 6:30 on its home field at Lucchesi Park against the winner of a Friday game between Santa Rosa American and Mark West.

There are 11 teams in the tournament.

INTERMEDIATES

Both Petaluma teams were knocked out of the eight-team Intermediate (50/70) tournament early.

Petaluma National, after receiving a first-round bye, lost its initial game to Sebastopol 12-7, and then was eliminated by El Molino 18-5.

Petaluma American also lost two straight, falling to Sebastopol 14-6 and Rincon Valley 17-2.

The tournament was won by Mark West with an 11-9 win over Rincon Valley in the championship game.

JUNIORS, SENIORS

Petaluma did not have an entry in either the Junior or Senior tournaments.

The tournament for Juniors was to conclude Thursday at Recreation Park in Healdsburg.

Rincon Valley won the Seniors Tournament, beating Westside 5-2 in the championship game.