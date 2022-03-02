Subscribe

Little League ceremonies Saturday

ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
March 1, 2022, 9:49PM

Saturday will be a big day for Little Leaguers as they celebrate opening day at ball parks all over town.

The Petaluma National will hold ceremonies and then begin play at its home at Carter Field on the Petaluma Junior High School campus.

Both the Petaluma American and Petaluma Valley Little Leagues will start ceremonies at 9 a.m. and follow with games. The Americans play at Lucchesi Park, while the Valley League players will be on their spruced up diamond at Murphy Field.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette