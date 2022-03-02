Little League ceremonies Saturday

Saturday will be a big day for Little Leaguers as they celebrate opening day at ball parks all over town.

The Petaluma National will hold ceremonies and then begin play at its home at Carter Field on the Petaluma Junior High School campus.

Both the Petaluma American and Petaluma Valley Little Leagues will start ceremonies at 9 a.m. and follow with games. The Americans play at Lucchesi Park, while the Valley League players will be on their spruced up diamond at Murphy Field.