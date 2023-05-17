Little League post season play begins Saturday, May 20 with the start of the City Championship Tournaments. First up are the AA and AAA Minor League championships.

All Minor League teams in the city are involved in the tournaments.

The 16 AAA teams in the three Petaluma leagues have been placed in one of four pools, and will play three games from Saturday, May 20 through Friday, May 26. All 16 teams will have a back-to-back with games Saturday and Sunday.

First place and second place in each pool (8 teams total) will advance to the single-elimination round beginning May 30, culminating in the AAA City Championship Game under the lights at Lucchesi Park Major Field on June 3 at 7 p.m.

The AA City Tournament will follow the same format with the championship game to be played June 4 at either Murphy Field or Carter Field.