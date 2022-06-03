Little League City Championship play begins

Pool play begins Saturday in the Petaluma Major Division City Championships. Thirteen teams from all three Petaluma Little Leagues will compete in the tournament.

Pool play will determine two division winners and two runner-up teams to move on to a single-elimination tournament. Finals will be played June 18 at Carter Field on the Petaluma Junior High campus, home field of the Petaluma National little League.

In Pool A are the Petaluma Police from the Valley League. U.S.W.T. from the American League, Golden State Lumber from the National League, Century 21 from the Valley League, Henris Roofing from the American League, ,Petaluma Market from the National League and EAMG Pickups from the National League.

In Pool B are Lucky 7 Ranch from the National League, Bob Kunst Painting from the American League, Whitman from the Valley League, Ohana Construction from the National League, Golden State from the American League and SJLA from the National League.