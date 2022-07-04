Little League roundup: Petaluma Valley Majors a win away from playing for championship

A big showdown is brewing in the Major League District 35 Little League Tournament where tournament host Petaluma Valley is set to meet Rincon Valley Wednesday evening at Murphy Field. First pitch at 5:30 p.m.

Both teams have not only won their first two games in the double-elimination tournament, but won by decisive margins. Petaluma Valley stopped El Molino 10-0, and on Sunday, handled Mark West 10-3. Rincon Valley ten-runned both Fort Bragg 11-1 and Petaluma American 16-1.

The loss was the first for Petaluma American after wins over Cloverdale 11-0 and West Side 13-2. Petaluma American now faces an elimination game, also on Wednesday at Rincon Valley.

Petaluma National was to face Healdsburg Monday morning in a game that could put it on a collision course with Petaluma American on Wednesday.

11 UNDERS

Petaluma American and Petaluma National go head-to-head Tuesday in the 11-under tournament being played at the home of Santa Rosa American League in Santa Rosa. The game is not only important, but essential. The loser’s season ends. The winner lives to play another game. The contest starts at 5:45 p.m.

Petaluma lost its first-round game to Santa Rosa American 15-1, but came back to defeat Willits 19-5. The Nationals won their opener 11-1 over Ukiah, but slipped on Sunday, losing to Rincon Valley 3-2.

10 UNDER

It is the same situation for Petaluma teams in the 10-under tournament where Petaluma Valley and Petaluma National were to meet Monday at the Mark West Little League Field in Santa Rosa with the loser eliminated. Both survived must-win games on Sunday with the Valley shutting out Santa Rosa American 5-0 while the Nationals took care of Fort Bragg 9-2.

Petaluma American was to play a quarterfinal match against Rincon Valley on Monday after handling Mark West 14-2 on Saturday.