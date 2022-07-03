Little League roundup: Petaluma Valley Majors off to impressive start

Petaluma Valley opened play in the Major League competition in the District 35 Little League Tournament by overpowering visiting El Molino 10-0 Saturday afternoon in front of a good-sized gathering at Murphy Field.

The host Valley team, playing on its home diamond, used a combination of four hurlers to advance to further action on Sunday in the winners bracket against Mark West of Santa Rosa. El Molino came into the game after defeating Willits 15-5 in the opening round, while the Valley club was awarded a first-round bye.

Petaluma scored in every inning to end the contest early when an infield ground ball was mishandled by the El Molino infield allowing the final two runs to score.

Tyler Pelissetti, Christopher Kircher, Callaway Haluska and Jaden Perry all took turns on the bump for Petaluma, and each exited before losing further hurling opportunities in the tourney on pitch count rules. The quartet limited El Molino to only two hits in the contest, and they stranded a runner at third base to preserve the shutout.

Nine batters were retired via strikeout, with starter Pelissetti being rewarded with the victory. He had a strong day at the plate for the winning Valley nine, knocking in five runs with a pair of hits, including a three-run big fly well over the left field fence in the bottom of the second inning.

Valley had nine hits in the contest, including a line-drive homer by Perry in the final frame that made it inside the foul pole in a hurry. Carson Lenz also had two hits for the Valley club.

The loudest hit of the afternoon for the visiting El Molino team was struck by diminutive lead-off hitter Austin Sheets when his line drive to left field found its way to the fence in spite of a diving attempt at a grab by the Petaluma left fielder. Sheets was stranded at third base on a bouncer back to the mound with two outs. Riley McLeod also doubled for El Molino.

Petaluma Valley got a smooth performance from its defense, including a solid toss to second base by catcher Noah Holley nailing an attempted base stealer with plenty of room to spare.

The quickly played game sets up the first critical test for Valley as it faces a good Mark West team in the next round. Mark West defeated Healdsbug 10-0 on Saturday for its second win.

Petaluma American won its second tournament game, defeating West Side 13-2 in a game played at the Rincon Valley Little League complex in Santa Rosa. That win moved the Americans into a game against West Side Sunday in Rincon Valley.

Petaluma National, after its opening loss to Fort Bragg by a 6-2 score on Friday, will play for life in the double-elimination tournament Monday against Healdsburg in an 11 a.m. game at Murphy Field.

11-UNDER

Petaluma National and Petaluma American both played Sunday in the 11-under tournament being contested on the Santa Rosa American Little League Field in Santa Rosa.

Petaluma National faced Rincon Valley in a winner’s bracket game, while the American tried to battle back against Willits after losing its opening game to Santa Rosa American 15-1 on Saturday.

10-UNDER

Petaluma American moved into the quarterfinals of the 10-under tournament after beating Mark West 14-2 on Saturday. The Americns will face Rincon Valley on the Rincon Valley turf on Monday at 10 a.m. for the right to move into the semifinals .

Petaluma National, a first-round 10-0 loser to Rincon Valley, tries to stay alive in a Sunday game against Fort Bragg.