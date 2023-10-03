At age 11, Petaluma sixth grader Jordan Cannistra hasn’t exactly been around the block yet. But he’s already experienced the opportunity of a lifetime after being selected to play in Team USA’s National Team Identification Series this past summer.

The Little League All Star, now in his second year of travel ball, participated in camps and tryouts last May that got him to state tryouts in Stockton in June. From there he was selected to join 30 players from the Northwest region in his age group to play in the national series in Cary, North Carolina at the end of August.

“It made me feel good being able to represent and honor” his home town of Petaluma, Cannistra said.

Jordan’s parents, Joe and Robyn Cannistra, said they were “beaming with joy” for their son and were excited to see him selected for the national event.

“We were just proud of him the whole way through,” Joe Cannistra said.

According to the Team USA website, the NTIS Champions Cup features 12 teams per age group, or two teams per age group from each of six U.S. regions, with athletes participating in workouts and in a championship-style tournament while being evaluated by national team coaches and scouts.

Each region and age group is split up into two teams, either the “Stars” or “Stripes.” Cannistra, who plays for the Petaluma National League, was selected for the 11U Northwest Stripes team, where he played positions including pitcher, shortstop and center field.

“I remember just being with my team and having a great time. Just getting to (play) really felt nice,” Jordan said.

Though his team didn’t get the top tournament prize this time around, Jordan and his parents enjoyed every bit of the experience and were impressed by the level of talent and teamwork reflected by each of the players, who came from around the U.S.

“These kids come to this event and for the most part, they never played together before,” Robyn Cannistra said. “It’s amazing to see what they can do in a short period of time.”

Also selected to play in the North Carolina series on the Northwest Stars team were Lucca Bacigalupi, who plays for the Petaluma American League, and Nolan Oglesby of Santa Rosa’s Mark West league. Both have also been local All Star players.

The Cannistras noted their gratitude for an organization that puts the value of a win aside and focuses more deeply on showcasing the players’ skills, with coaches letting players try out different positions in each match-up.

“I think the winning part is nice, but the primary purpose of this is for every player to show what they can do,“ Joe Cannistra said.

He added that what stood out at the Team USA level was the amount of passion for the game shown by everyone involved.

”I think it’s wonderful this program exists and that he had an opportunity to go be a part of it.“

