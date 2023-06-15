With the high school sports season securely in the record books, the spotlight turns on Little League baseball and post-season play.

A list of Little League All-Star players is on page B2, but before the stars get a chance to shine, there is more action involving the best regular season teams.

The Petaluma City Tournament for Major League teams wraps up Saturday at Carter Field on the Petaluma Junior High School campus. A game for third place will be played at 10 a.m., with the championship game at 1 p.m.

Top seeds going into pool play this week were Bob Kunst Painting from the American League, the No. 1 seed, and Ohana Construction from the National League, seeded No. 2. Both drew first-round byes in the single-elimination portion of a tournament that started out with every Major League team from each of the town’s leagues participating.

Also involved in the single-elimination bracket were Petaluma Market from the National League, Golden State Lumber from the National League, Lucky 7 from the National League and Whitman Insurance from the Vallley League.

Once the City Championship is settled, the champions from each of Petaluma’s three leagues join team champions from all the other leagues in District 35 for a showdown in the Tournament of Champions beginning June 19.

Meanwhile, All-Star play begins June 17 with the start of the 50/70 Intermediate League District Tournament on June 21. The Junior League All-Stars begin June 25 with the excitement really heating up the weekend of July1 and July 2 with Little League District Tournaments for the Major Leagues, 11-unders and 10-unders all getting underway.

The City championships for AAA and AA Minor Leagues have already concluded.

Mr. Mom’s Café from the American League won the AAA title, defeating Breen Wealth Management from the American League 4-3 in the championship game. Along the way, Mr. Mom’s Café took care of Peterson’s Paint from the Valley League 8-0 and Neve Brothers from the National League 9-3.

Antonis Construction out-scored Seared 11-9 in an all National AA championship game. Antonis eliminated Athletic Edge from the Valley 12-10 and AAA White from the National 10-8 on its way to the championship game.