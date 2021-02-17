Little Leagues optimistic a season will happen

While Major League baseball teams open their spring training camps in hopes of a “normal” 162-game season and high school teams just hope to play a few games, Little League baseball is planning to get back on area diamonds.

Of course, the Little League dream also comes with a hope. As long as Sonoma County remains in the state-mandated purple tier, all Little Leaguers can do is practice with restrictions that include no scrimmages or games.

However, pandemic trends, sparked by vaccinations, have criteria needed to move the county into the red tier, and thus allowing actual games, looking promising.

“It is looking more and more likely we will have a season as the COVID numbers go down,” said District 35 Administrator Rick Duarte. “I think we might be in the Red Tier sometime in March.”

Petaluma’s three leagues – American, National and Valley – are preparing to have a league season. Two, the American and Valley, have held assessments and are forming teams.

Petaluma’s leagues ordinarily began their league season in early March, while other leagues in District 35 begin play in April. If the Petaluma teams can start their season by April, there would still be time for post-season All-Star Tournaments.

Other leagues in District 35 usually start in early April, giving them an even better chance of a normal season.

Duarte pointed out that, even when leagues start playing, the games will be a little different, with players wearing face masks and taking other precautions to help prevent the spread of the pandemic.

“I’m feeling more and more optimistic,” he said. “But if we stay in the purple tier, this conversation is going to have to be amended.”