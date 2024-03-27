Two local high school football stars are being recognized for not only their abilities on the football field but also their success in the classroom.

Petaluma High School senior Ed Berncich and St. Vincent High School senior Jack Davis were among about two dozen Northern California football players to receive scholar athlete awards from the National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame this past January. The players formally accepted the awards earlier this month at an awards banquet in Redwood City.

“It’s a really great honor to be able to be acknowledged for (academics) and for my skills in playing football,” Berncich said.

The scholar-athletes were selected by committees of educators, high school sports officials and sportswriters in 12 Northern California counties on behalf of the Northern California Chapter of the National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame, the organization stated on its website.

The honor comes with a $1,000 scholarship to a school of the athletes’ choice.

Berncich, a defensive lineman for the Trojans, ranked first in the Vine Valley Athletic League with 12.5 sacks last season, and ranked second with 85 tackles.

“It was very exciting seeing Ed receive the award,” said Petaluma head football coach Rick Krist. “Ed was very deserving in an incredible year and was a huge impact on our success.“

Krist added that Berncich was “one of the best players” he’s coached in 35 years, and that it’s bittersweet to see him move on from the team.

“It is always tough losing an athlete like Ed, because he gave so much of himself on both sides of the ball, and on every special team,” Krist said. “But he was a good role model for our younger players, which gave them things to strive for.”

Berncich, who is also on Petaluma’s wrestling team, has also achieved balancing multiple sports with his school work, and achieved a 3.38 GPA and a 4.57 weighted GPA due to taking advanced classes at Santa Rosa Junior College. He also has been an active member of Petaluma’s Future Farmers of America for all four years of his high school career and took part in 4-H since he was 7 years old.

“My life’s pretty full and I love it,” Berncich said.

Davis, a defensive back and wide receiver for the Mustangs, ranked first in the North Bay League-Redwood and in the North Coast Section Division 6 rankings with 1,207 receiving yards this past season. Davis also ranked first in the league and in the NCS with 182 total points scored and 29 touchdowns.

St. Vincent head football coach Trent Herzog shared his sentiments regarding Davis receiving the award and his contributions to the team.

“I was super excited for Jack to receive this award,” Herzog said. “Only one skill position player and only one lineman are selected for this award from all of Sonoma County. It’s a huge honor for Jack and our team that he was selected.”

Herzog added, “Losing Jack will be huge for our team to overcome, Jack was a tremendous player and leader for us. You don’t really replace a player of his caliber.”

Davis, who also plays basketball and baseball, held a 3.76 GPA and a 4.05 weighted GPA.

Amelia Richardson is a staff writer for the Argus-Courier. She can be reached at amelia.richardson@arguscourier.com or 707-521-5208.