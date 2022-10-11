This is a week not to be taken for granted by local high school football teams. With the season winding down and all three area teams very much involved in title races, every game is important, and that is especially true this week with Petaluma, Casa Grande and St. Vincent all playing what fans refer to as “winnable” games.

Petaluma goes to Sonoma to take on a Dragon team that was beaten 53-0 by Casa Grande last week. Casa’s Gauchos stay home to face a 2-4 Napa team. Those games are Friday night contests with kickoffs at 7 p.m.

St. Vincent plays at home Saturday afternoon against a St. Bernard’s team it has already beaten once this season 33-7. That contest kicks off at 2 p.m.

ST. VINCENT

The Saturday afternoon game at Yarbrough Field reunites two of the best small-school programs in Northern California. St. Vincent shocked St. Bernard’s on the Crusaders’ home field in the season opener for both teams 33-7. It could be a different story the second time around.

“They are a different team than the one we played in the first game,” observed St. Vincent Coach Trent Herzog. “Half their starters are different. They could be the best team we’ve played so far. They are definitely going to be the best coached.”

St. Bernard’s leader is senior running back Grant Omey. He has played in four of the Crusaders’ six games, and rushed for 276 yards, averaging 7.3 yards per carry.

Senior quarterback Drew Sisemore has completed 84 of 148 passes for 1,113 yards and 12 touchdowns. He is also the team’s leading ground gainer with 390 yards and four touchdowns in six games

St. Bernard’s is 3-3 for the season, with one of the losses coming 30-14 against Oakland Tech, a team the Mustangs defeated 29-12.

St. Vincent is on a roll with six straight wins, averaging 40 points per game, while giving up an average of just nine a game, with many of those coming in games that were under control well before they had expired leading to bench-clearing substitutions early in the competition.

St. Vincent rushing leader Kai Hall now has 967 rushing yards in six games with 15 touchdowns. Quarterback Jaret Bosarge is averaging 17.1 yards per carry with 547 yards and five rushing touchdowns. He has also completed 3.1 of 51 passes for 763 yards and 7 touchdowns.

CASA GRANDE

Casa Grande’s Gauchos, now 3-3 on the season, but alive in the race to defend their share of the VVAL title, next week could be staring at a formidable season-concluding stretch run that has them playing title contenders Petaluma, American Canyon and Justin-Siena on successive weekends. They could, but coach John Antonio said they can’t see that far down the road.

“We can’t look by anyone,” he said. “We obviously know those games are looming but we are only preparing for the game we’re going to play next.”

Napa steps on the Casa Grande Field with a 2-4 record, and has lost both its league games, falling to American Canyon 52-6 and Justin-Siena 34-0.

Antonio said, despite the Grizzlies’ record, they can be dangerous. “They have some good athletes,” observed Antonio. “They are rebuilding, but they are not far off.”

The Gauchos, are now 3-3 on the season and 1-1 in league play after splitting their first two n VVAL games, losing to Vintage, but last week handling Sonoma Valley 53-0.

“We played like we knew we were capable of,” said Antonio of the win over Sonoma. “Now we have to play that well against the contending teams. Overall it was a good confidence builder.”

PETALUMA

Petaluma’s Trojans are anxious to get back on the playing field as they go to Sonoma coming off a bye week.

The Trojans step into the Dragons’ still new lair with a 5-1 record and following their biggest win in the four-year history of the VVAL, a 28-26 triumph over Vintage, only the second time the Crushers have been beaten in the history of the league.

The bye followed the emotional triumph. “It came at a good time,” said Petaluma Coach Rick Krist. “It gave us a chance to heal up and get some rest. We were able to get 4 or 5 guys back. Now we are anxious to get back on the field and start competing.”

Sonoma Valley is 3-4 on the season, but has lost both its VVAL games, including last week to Casa Grande 53-0. The Dragons played that game without standout quarterback Trent Ohman who will make a huge difference if he is able to play this week.

Although they had a week to rest, the Trojans still have their own hurts. Starting quarterback Henry Ellis (shoulder) and wide receiver/defensive back Dawson Shaw (ankle) are both still questionable. “We’re not sure if they will play or how much they will play,” Krist said earlier in the week.