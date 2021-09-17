Local football teams try to build on good starts

Francisco Perez (2) tries to keep Petaluma running against Maria Carrillo Friday night. (DWIGHT SUGIOKA / FOR THE ARGUS-COURIER)

Petaluma and St. Vincent attempt to keep records unblemished in high school football this week.

Petaluma tries for its fourth straight win against perhaps the toughest foe of its pre-league season when it hosts Maria Carrillo’s Pumas. St. Vincent goes for win No. 3 at Sonoma Valley. Casa Grande matches its passing attack against Santa Rosa’s ground game in the Panthers’ home Ernie Nevers Field. All games are Friday night, with kickoff at 7 p.m.

PETALUMA

Although Maria Carrillo has given up a whopping 110 points in just two games, Petaluma coach Rick Krist is not fooled.

“They will be the strongest team we have faced thus far,” Krist observed. “They have a very active quarterback and they throw the ball effectively.” Puma quarterback Jesse Debaca threw for two touchdowns in a 49-35 loss to Casa Grande earlier in the season.

Krist is well aware that the Pumas were torched by Casa Grande quarterback Jacob Porteous for a North Coast Section record 647 yards and that, last week, they gave up 48 points in the first half in a 61-6 loss to a very good Benicia team.

The Pumas also be hungry for success after their first two lopsided defeats.

Petaluma is off to a hot start, winning its first three games going into its final tune-up match prior to the start of Vine Valley Athletic League play. The Trojans have recorded wins over Terra Linda 39-19, Santa Rosa 27-20 and Piner 54-7.

Krist said his young team is continuing to show improvement and making adjustments even as it keeps winning.

The coach was especially pleased with the play of junior quarterback Henry Ellis in last week’s win over Piner. “He ran our offensive as good as it has been run in the last two years,” Krist said. Ellis guided the Trojans to 394 total yards while running for three touchdowns and passing for two more.

The Trojans are making additions to their offensive line. “We are very young on the line,” the coach explained. “Last week we played seven different guys trying to find the right combination.”

ST. VINCENT

St. Vincent’s Mustangs have had a much more difficult time building its 3-0 record, going through small-school powers St. Bernard’s 21-20 and St. Helena 14-13 to arrive in Sonoma undefeated. St. Vincent’s other win was a 48-6 romp over Delta from the Sacramento area in a replacement game for Cloverdale after the Eagles dropped out due to COVID issues.

The game will be the third straight for the host Dragons on their sparkling new field. The first two did not go exactly as planned, losses to Miramonte 26 12 and Terra Linda last week 32-29.

St. Vincent Coach Trent Herzog said the disparity in records does not mean the Mustangs are taking the game lightly. “The players realize they must stay focused,” he said. “We have to take one game at a time and respect each opponent.

“Sonoma is not a bad football team,” Herzog said. Defensively, they like to blitz a lot. Offensively, they will try to keep the ball away from us. Every time we get the ball we have to focus on scoring points.”

Sonoma is a ground team. In two games, quarterback Trent Ohman has passed just 14 times, completing six for 83 yards.

On the ground, it is a different story. In their two games, the Dragons have rushed for 346 yards led by seniors Landon Waldrop with 121 yards and Justin Borgnis with 110.

CASA GRANDE

Practice at Casa Grande this week has been special. The Gauchos are emphasizing special teams work after Marin Catholic ran back a kickoff and a punt for touchdowns and had another to-the-house punt return nullified by a penalty.

Casa Grande Coach John Antonio said the Gauchos are definitely not looking past a Santa Rosa team that is just 1-3 on the season. “We cannot have a letdown,” the coach said. “We can’t take any team for granted.”

There are extenuating circumstances in the Santa Rosa record. The Panthers lost their opener in a battle with West County 35-34 and then rallied in the second half before losing to Petaluma 27-20. Last week, they rolled up 330 total yards in a 34-7 win over San Rafael. The week before, they kept the ball away from Petaluma for almost the entire third period as they showed the dominating ball control they hope to use against Casa this week.

The player for Casa Grande to stop is senior Carlitos Pardo who has already gained 385 yards and scored seven touchdowns this season.

Casa Grande will be trying to find a balance in its final tune up prior to the start of Vine Valley Athletic League play. The Gauchos set a North Coast Section record with 647 passing yards from quarterback Jacob Porteous in an opening 49-35 win over Maria Carrillo, but last week passed for just 117 in a 28-7 loss to Marin Catholic.

However, the Gauchos did show a running game against the Wildcats, using Ryder Jacobson and Antonio Bernardini to run for 68 yards against the muscular Marin Catholic team.

“If we play better in all three phases of the game, we have a chance for a good game,” said Antonio.