Local motorcycle rider Tyler O’Hara as determined as ever

Petaluman Tyler O’Hara is riding his dream.

The veteran motorcycle racer will take that dream onto the Laguna Seca road course near Monterey this weekend where he will not only compete in the prestigious King of the Baggers Championship, but also defend his title.

O’Hara will be riding for the Mission Foods S&S Cycle Indian Challenger team, a sponsorship that has allowed him an opportunity to compete at the highest level.

“I’m very excited to have the chance to defend my title right in my own area,” O’Hara said. “I’m just going to do my best and have some fun.”

Fun for him means navigating the twisting road course at speeds that can reach better than 120 miles per hour in the straightaways.

O’Hara will be riding an American-made Indian Challenger, a less common racing motorcycle than the more favored Harley-Davidsons. Of the 14 bikes in last year’s King of the Baggers race, only two were Indian Challengers. The others were all Harley Davidsons.

The Petaluman was fastest in every practice session, earned the pole position and won the eight-lap race by almost two seconds.

“I’ve found my niche,” he said.

Being factory sponsored is a luxury the 34-year-old has not had during an already long career that began when he climbed on his first motorized two-wheeler at 5.

He started racing professionally in 2005 and has competed and won races in American Motorcycle Association and American Federation of Motorcyclists events. He has raced motocross, flat track and supermoto events, all successfully.

But, the dream hasn’t always been easy.

For years he was self-funded, picking up sponsors where he could, but mostly paying his own way.

Despite being devoted to physical fitness, he has had his share of misfortune, including a crash in 2015 that left him with a broken pelvis and other injuries.

Through it all he has never lost his love for racing or his determination to succeed.

“You have to have the will and the passion,” he said. “I race every race like it will be my last.”

O’Hara continues to prepare his body and his mind for the rigors of competition, working out at Luma Fitness and practicing yoga and visualization.

“Mentally I’m as strong as I’ve ever been,” he said.

As a youngster, O’Hara played Little League baseball and Pop Warner football, and later was a standout football player and wrestler for Petaluma High School. He credits his youth and high school coaches for instilling in him a love of sports and a drive to succeed.

Now married with two young boys, Parker, 5, and Charles, 2, O’Hara and wife, Lindsay, operate a wedding and event center on property on Lindsay’s family ranch in Two Rock.

Through the ups and downs, just as he will through the curves of Laguna Seca, O’Hara has one overriding goal.

“I want to be the best I can be,” he said.