Local runners impressive in Casa’s Eye Opener

Casa Grande hosted its Eye Opener cross country meet Saturday at Schollenberger Park with 11 teams bringing more than 250 prep runners to town.

The relatively flat 3-mile course resulted in some outstanding times and competition.

The meet record for the boys, held by Brady English of Rincon Valley Christian (15:33.32) was broken by two runners. Jared Hayes of Piner ran 15:29, Asher Patel of Miramonte bettered him in 5:11.7. James Lyons of Tamalpais broke into the all-time top 10, reaching the seventh spot in 15:38.3

On the girls side, Gabrielle Petersen still holds the all-time record, but Emma Gardner of

Tamalpais took over the third spot, running 18:41.5 and fourth is now held by her teammate, Ellery Barnes, who ran 18:42.1

Casa Grande’s Avery Codington put herself in ninth place with a time of 19:17.5.

SENIOR BOYS

The host Petaluma senior boys ran strong, finishing third as a team with a score of 24 behind Piner (11) and Tamalpais (12).

Hayes led the division.

Aidan Hicks and Javier Gutierrez led Petaluma with Hicks sixth in 17:24.1 and Gutierrez ninth in 18:58.6. Petaluma’s Miles Paisley placed 13th in 19:11.0, Max Bloom 16th in 19:42.6 and Leo Putman 19th in 21:42.1.

Casa Grande’s Isaac Vasquez continued to establish himself among the Empire’s best, finishing third in 16:30.3. Richard Bennett ran 10th for the Gauchos in 18:34.9.

JUNIOR BOYS

Casa Grande was third (43) and Petaluma sixth (60) among the junior boys. Tamalpais dominated with 10 with Miramonte second with 16.

Patel won the race in his record time.

Ryan Comella came in eighth for Casa Grande in 17:28.5.

Casa Grande’s Nathra Kem cracked the top 20, finishing 16th in 19:06.0.

SOPHOMORE BOYS

Casa Grande’s talent-loaded sophomore boys were second to Tamalpais.

Casa Grande’s Dylan Mainaris ran first in 16:22.7.

Srihan Goli was 11th for the Gauchos in 17:55.7.

Petaluma’s top finishers were Rocco Scaccalosi, 18th in 18: 45.5 and Caden Crayne, 19th in 18:45.0.

FRESHMEN BOYS

Casa Grande also ran second among the freshmen boys.

Kevin Hansen was third overall for the Gauchos in 17:37.5. Jack Dufor finished eighth in 18:45.8 and Benton Lichti 11th in 18:47.0.

Petaluma’ Max Pomeroy-Roney finished 15th in 20:08.2.

SENIOR GIRLS

Petaluma’s Georgiana Morris led all senior girls in 22:08.6. Teammate Eva Tate was also among the leaders, finishing fourth in 23:26.6.

JUNIOR GIRLS

Casa Grande’s Abigail Busch was fourth in 21:32.7 wirh Stella Alvarenga fifth among the junior girls in 21:48.9, just ahead of Petaluma’s Nora Lounibos, sixth in 22:03.6.

SOPHOMORE GIRLS

Casa Grande’s outstanding group of sophomore girls were second overall to Tamalpais. Codington ran second behind Tamalpais’ Gardner with the winner running an 18:41.5 and the Gaucho a 19:17.5. Petaluma’s Katie Doherty was third in 20:19.6.

Casa Grande’s Lauren Blakley was 11th in 22:34.0 and Elizabeth Vestnys 18th in 24:14.9.

FRESHMAN GIRLS

Melanie Garcia led Casa Grande to a third-place finish as a team, finishing second in 21:02.8. Sarah Garcia was 10th in 22:46.3.