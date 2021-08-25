Local teams look good in scrimmages, still have work to do

Local high school football players had a chance to hit opponents wearing different colored jerseys as Petaluma, St. Vincent and Casa Grande all participated in scrimmages last weekend in preparation for this week’s season-opening games.

Coaches were generally pleased with the results, although all noted areas that need improvement as their teams go into competition where the scoreboard counts.

St. Vincent

St. Vincent’s scrimmage against what is now West County High School was particularly beneficial for the Mustangs because the now-combined Analy and El Molino high school team runs an offense that is similar to St. Bernard’s, St. Vincent’s first opponent.

That game will be held Saturday at Steve Ellison Field on the Petaluma High School campus with varsity kickoff at 7 p.m.

“They run a spread, no-huddle offense we will see Saturday against St. Bernard’s, observed St. Vincent coach Trent Herzog. “It was a good preparation for us.”

The St. Vincent coach said both the Mustangs and West County played well in the fast-paced scrimmage that included 30 plays on offense, 30 on defense and 30 devoted to special teams. “We were more consistent on offense, but they hit a couple of long passes,” Herzog noted.

The most important part of the scrimmage from Herzog’s standpoint was that everyone came out of the hitting unscathed. “As long as we came out healthy and no one got hurt, it was very beneficial,” he said.

Petaluma

Petaluma Coach Rick Krist said the Trojans’ scrimmage against Maria Carrillo and San Marin was important to help his players get some of the season-starting jitters out of their system before they open play Saturday night against Terra Linda at San Rafael High School.

“San Marin and Maria Carrillo are two good team. It was a good challenge for us. We are very young. At one point on defense against San Marin we had five sophomores, four juniors and just two seniors on the field.”

The coach said the Trojans improved as the scrimmage went along. “We got better physically,” he said.

“It was a good rehearsal before the big show on Saturday. Everybody got a taste of what it is like. It was a nice start.”

Casa Grande

Casa Grande coach John Antonio said the biggest surprise from the Gauchos’ scrimmage at Rancho Cotate was: “We still felt good about how well we played after we reviewed the film.

“We were competitive,” the coach added. “We made some mistakes, but nothing major.”

He noted that some of the miscues were on special teams. “We haven’t worked so much on that area,’ he explained.

“We went into the scrimmage with the expectation that we were going to be competitive, and we were.”

Casa Grande starts the season at home against Piner Friday night. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. There will be no junior varsity preliminary game.