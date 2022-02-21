Local teams reach the end of the North Coast Section playoff road

The playoff season for winter sports is now history for almost all local high school teams. Except for a handful of elite wrestlers who are headed for the state tournament, the winter sports season ended in the first or second round of the North Coast Section tournaments.

Three boys basketball teams, one girls basketball team, one boys soccer team and two girls soccer teams competed in the playoffs. The Petaluma and St. Vincent boys basketball teams, along with the Casa Grande girls basketball team, won first round games as did both girls soccer teams.

Petaluma’s boys basketball team, the second-place team from the Vine Valley Athletic League and No. 9 seed in Division 2, shut down No. 8 seed Vintage, also from the VVAL 41-33. As a reward, Petaluma advanced to the quarterfinals where it ran into No. 1 seed San Ramon Valley and was stopped 62-42. Petaluma finished with a 17-9 record (7-5 in league).

Casa Gramde, seeded 14th in Division 2, was beaten in its first game by No. 3 seed Redwood from the Marin County Athletic League 50-39. The loss left the Gauchos with an 11-12 final record.

St. Vincent made an impressive appearance in Division 5. Seeded No. 8, the Mustangs staged an exciting late rally to defeat Technology from Rohnert Park 49-42 in the first round and then gave No. 1 seed Cloverdale a battle before losing 57-47 in the quarterfinals. St. Vincent ended its first season under the coaching of Tom Bonfigli with a 15-11 record.

Casa Grande’s girls basketball team followed a championship Vine Valley Athletic League season with a playoff win. The No. 4-seeded Gauchos easily dispatched Antioch 60-30. They missed a chance to make their season even better, losing a third-quarter lead and then their quarterfinal game against No. 5 seed Alameda 37-33. Casa was a 20-game winner for the season, finishing 20-8. They were 10-2 in league play.

The Casa Grande girls soccer team was also VVAL champion and a first-round playoff winner, defeating Dougherty Valley 2-1. Casa entered the playoffs seeded No. 5. in Division 2. Dougherty Valley was the No. 12 seed. The end for the Gauchos came in the quarterfinals with a 3-1 loss to No. 4 seed Las Lomas. The Gauchos were 12-4 for the season and undefeated in league at 9-0-3.

Petaluma’s girls also notched a playoff win. The Trojans, seeded No.6 in Division 3, held off Rancho Cotate 1-0, but lost in the quarterfinals to No. 3 seed Archie Williams from the Marin County Athletic League 1-0. The Trojans enjoyed a 10-6-5 season.

It was a historic season for the Casa Grande boys soccer team who capped off its first VVAL championship by reaching the playoffs. The Gauchos, seeded No. 4, played well, but were upset by No 13 seed Livermore 1-0. The Gauchos season included a 13-2-2 overall record and 10-1-1 league mark.