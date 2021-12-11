Local tournaments climax today

The Maria Carrillo girls basketball team, along with a handful of other locals, will be playing in tournament championships on Saturday.

The Pumas defeated Eureka 55-50 on Friday to advance to the title game of the third annual Lady Pumas Invitational at Maria Carrillo.

Leyna and Katrina Gorauskas each had double-doubles of 16 points, 10 rebounds and 14 points, 11 rebounds, respectively, to lead the Pumas (5-1), who will face West County in the championship on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

West County (8-1) took down St. Patrick-St. Vincent 62-43 in the semis on Friday. Lucca Lowenberg led the way with 17 points, 8 rebounds, 5 steals and 4 assists, while Maya Salas finished with 13 points, 9 rebounds and 5 assists. Ellie Roan chipped in a good effort on the boards with 7 points and 16 rebounds.

The Rancho Cotate girls will be playing in the consolation championship after a huge game from Keyonee Neal propelled them to a 73-39 win over Credo. Neal, the school’s all-time girls scoring leader, dropped a career-high 45 points with 15 rebounds, 9 steals and 5 assists.

The Cougars (3-4) will face Campolindo (2-3) on Saturday.

The Cardinal Newman girls advanced to the championship game of the Paris Twins Tournament at Piedmont with a 65-57 win over the host Highlanders.

The Cardinals (6-2), who were led by Leah Martinez (17 points) and Reese Searcy (13 points, 5 assists, 5 steals), will play Valley Christian-San Jose on Saturday at 2 p.m. in the title game.

The Windsor girls will meet Heritage in the championship of their own tournament, the Rumble in the Jungle, after a 55-49 win over Fernley on Friday. Grace Boyle scored 23 points with five 3s, while Meredith Gilbertson added 16 points and 10 rebounds for the Jaguars (2-4).

Montgomery (3-2) will play for the consolation championship at Windsor after beating Petaluma 47-34 on Friday. Elisa Arias led the Vikings with 13 points while Mallory O’Keefe (13 points) and Sydney Martin (11 points) paced the Trojans (0-7).

The Healdsburg girls will also be playing for the title of their own Redwood Empire Invitational Basketball Tournament on Saturday after beating McKinleyville 43-36 in the semifinals.

Itzel Ortiz led the Hounds (9-3) with 18 points, while Maddie Wagner chipped in 10 and Ashley Behrens grabbed 16 rebounds. They’ll face Justin-Siena in the championship at 6:30 p.m.

Boys basketball

The final of the Rose City Tournament at Cardinal Newman will also feature all Sonoma County teams.

The Cardinals will look to win their home tournament for the fifth straight time when they take on Petaluma in the championship at 4 p.m. on Saturday.

In the semifinals, Sam Cline (23 points, three 3s) and Drew Krilich (14 points, two 3s) led the hosts to a 63-54 win over Rancho Cotate (3-7). The Cougars were led by Andrew Pengel, who scored 29 points with four 3s, and Malik Roby, who chipped in 11 points.

The Trojans advanced with a 67-46 win over Santa Rosa. Salim Arikat led Petaluma (3-1) with 22 points while Elijah Hansen had 12 on four 3s to lead the Panthers (6-3).

Maria Carrillo will play Armijo for the consolation title. Luc Guggiana had 24 points with two 3s to lead the Pumas to a 77-68 win over Tam on Friday.

Healdsburg will be playing for its fifth consecutive REIBT title after taking down Ukiah 51-43 in the semifinals. Sam Vanden Heuvel had 14 points to lead the Hounds (6-1) while Max Hubbell added 12.

They’ll face Justin-Siena, which beat Windsor 61-49 in the semis, at 8 p.m. on Saturday.

Further north, Montgomery defeated Piner 73-43 in a tournament in Arcata. Donovan Hawkins scored a game-high 26 while Nolan Bessire added 14 for the Vikings. Ladainian Kuok (15 points) and Matt Erickson (13 points) paced the Prospectors.

In non-tournament action, Drew rallied from a 20-point halftime deficit for a 57-53 overtime win over Technology on Friday.

The Titans (3-4) were led by Maxim Saschin (16 points), Matt Henry (12 points) and Cayden Thompson (11 points).

Girls soccer

Viola Santana scored a pair of goals to lead Healdsburg to a 4-2 win over Piner in North Bay League-Redwood play on Friday. Yanet Pacheco and Julia Dolph also had goals for the Hounds (1-3, 1-0 NBL).

