Local volleyball teams hopeful as Vine Valley Athletic League play starts

The last official volleyball season in the Vine Valley Athletic League was in 2019. All league teams played a full schedule including North Coast Section playoffs prior to the surge of COVID-19 which prompted a complete shutdown of high school sports late in the winter season.

As schools were gradually allowed to play competitive sports again in the spring of 2021, the VVAL opted to play a complete league-only season, but no records were kept, and there were no playoffs. It was part of the general plan to get players back out there for competitive purposes, and it worked.

The teams are back at work in this fall, and everything is a full go. Local teams Casa Grande and Petaluma are in complete building mode after finishing the 2019 campaign in strong style.

The Trojans upset VVAL champ Sonoma Valley in the playoffs, and went on to earn a spot in the prestigious NorCal single-elimination competition. Five girls were lost from that team, however, and it will take some time to regroup in the strong VVAL.

Casa Grande won its final two games, and carried that momentum into 2020 with a strong second-place finish, but nothing counted because of VVAL and CIF rules. But, it was a start. Four girls have moved on to compete for positions on college teams, and it has created a temporary void on the current squad.

Both the Gauchos and Trojans lost the strength of their rosters, and have turned to new coaches Amy Schwappach (Petaluma) and Jen Sutton (Casa Grande) for a total rebuild. While Casa and Petaluma have struggled in the early going, there has been a gradual improvement on both sides of town.

That regrowth of the two programs has been driven by a couple of key players who take strong leadership roles on the bench in addition to providing strong performances at the middle of the net.

Schwappach has turned to middle hitter Irene London who has stacked up team leading numbers in blocks. London was the first player mentioned by the coach when assessing the play of her team in the early stages of the season. The play of London has been solid and consistent, including in a narrow loss (25-17, 25-21 and 25-21) in the VVAL opener at defending titlist Sonoma Valley.

At Casa, the rebuild has been a little quicker, with the Gauchos winning over Eureka recently and competing in every set against recent opponents, including last Thursday when the Gauchos pushed a strong Vintage team to the limit before losing 3-2.

Sutton was quick to respond that junior middle hitter Sarah Thornton has shown marked improvement in a short time, and has earned extended playing time in the Casa rotation. Right on cue, Thornton took the lead when the Gauchos won the first set in an exciting league-opening match against undefeated American Canyon at the beginning of the week. She aggressively hit five balls for winners into the open court in the impressive 25-16 opening set win.

Thornton was also very team oriented when she was rotated out of the lineup for brief water breaks along the sidelines. There was nothing manufactured about her positive encouragement of Gaucho teammates when she was not pounding a practice volleyball into the wall after a missed serve.

Another good outlook about the middle hitter is that she will return in 2022. In the Casa Grande gym.

Last week, Petaluma dropped a 3-0 decision to defending North Coast Section Division V champs Marin Academy, but Irene London was back at her station doing everything she could do to turn around a winless season. Included in her contributions against a very good Lady Wildcat team from San Rafael were blocks and kills from the center of the net and some occasional well placed sets for teammates as well. The Trojans got the most out of their offensive sets when London was on the floor. She also tossed in a change of pace soft hit for a point which threw off the timing of the Marin defense.

London remains very upbeat as the season reaches the second stage of regular league contests. “The entire team feels like that,” she said before the game. “We practice hard each day, and our goal is to win. We think it is going to happen soon. There is no let up on how hard the girls are working. Nobody is disappointed.”