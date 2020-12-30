Looking Ahead: 2021 will be better, but it will take a while

Everyone is happy to see 2020 fade into history, but area coaches and athletes are not overly optimistic that things will be much better, at least at the start.

As the new year begins, the Covid-19 pandemic is still raging, and coaches and athletes are still in limbo, awaiting word from California Public Health Agency and California Interscholastic Federation officials as to when and in what manner sports may once again be part of their lives.

St. Vincent High School football coach Trent Herzog expressed the feeling of almost all area coaches when he said, “We are hoping to get our student athletes back on the field and in the gym, to give them something to look forward to.”

Herzog’s football season, like the season for every football team in the state, has already been pushed back twice, from its traditional late August start, to Jan. 6, to no earlier than Jan. 25 and could be pushed into the spring, but the veteran coach is also concerned about more than football.

“We have to do our best to educate our kids and be safe about it,” he explained. “We have to do best to educate our kids and be safe about it.”

He held out hope of having some form of a football season this school year. “We would like to have some sort of season,” He said.

Casa Grande girls basketball coach Scott Himes would just like to meet his players in the new year. After coaching the boys team at St. Vincent last year, Himes has yet to gather his players after taking the job at Casa Grande. “We haven’t been able to do anything,” he said. “It’s disheartening. We have had a couple of Zoom calls, but we haven’t been able to get together.”

According to a mandate from the California Department of Public Health, basketball, both boys and girls, as indoor, contact sports, will be among the last allowed to begin competition.

Himes does see a glimmer of light. “I’m a little hopeful with the vaccines coming out,” he said. Meanwhile, he would like to at least meet his players and, perhaps begin some sort of practice even if it is outside on a blacktop.

He said the athletes are missing out on more than the competition. “I know a lot of the girls love playing sports to be with their friends,” he explained.

Petaluma High baseball pitcher Julian Garrahan doesn’t care when the baseball season starts, just that it starts.

“I don’t care when it happens, just so long as it happens,” he said. “I think we will have some sort of season even if it is a short one.”

Garrahan has committed to playing for St. Mary’s after his senior year, but, after missing his junior year, wants one more high school season. “Hopefully we will get to play,” he said. “If not, I’ll just keep on working out and getting ready for college.”

St. Vincent boys basketball coach Tom Bonfigli has been coaching for 43 years, although this is his first season at the Petaluma Catholic School. He said it is important to keep things in perspective. “What’s most important is that we get the kids back into the classroom,” he said. “It is important for their mental, emotional and psychological health. The most important thing is education. Sports are second.

“I just hope the kids in all sports get to play. It is really important that the kids in spring sports get to play. They have lost a season already.”

Bonfigli said the vaccine will help, but not immediately. “There are a lot of questions about how long it is going to take,” he explained. “Eventually it is going to be effective.”

As for basketball, the veteran coach said, “We’ll do whatever it takes to get games going. I’ve got my schedule in place and we will be ready to go whenever they say we can..”

Petaluma High School athletic director Ray McClintock sees better times ahead in 2021, but not soon and not for all sports.

“There will definitely be a return of athletics in some form,” he said

He said he expects some outdoor sports like track, cross country, tennis and golf to come back as soon as early spring, but added, it is possible that fall and winter indoor sports might not be back at all this school year.”

He pointed out that the California Department of Public Health has placed football in the second most restricted tier and basketball and wrestling in the most restricted tier. Most non-contact outdoor sports are in the least restrictive tier.

“We’re not out of the purple (most restrictive) tier,” he pointed out. “It is hard to believe we could get to the orange tier (which would allow football).” Basketball and wrestling are in yellow (least restrictive tier).

However, he added. “You can plan all you want to, but plans can change quickly.”

He said he could see better times coming. “The vaccine gives me hope,” he said. “There is nothing but an upside as the vaccine gets rolled out.the

As for now – “I just hope we get some sports going this spring. Any sports are better than no sports.”

Rick Duarte wears two sports hats. As 2021 begins, one is white and one is black.

As Little League District 35 Administrator, things are on the good side. As general manager and assistant coach for the Casa Grande High School boys basketball team, the trend is toward the dark side.

“As Little League me, I am encouraged,” he said. “By the time we get going in March, things should be looking pretty good. The vaccine should be taking hold and the numbers (of infections) should be going down.

“Basketball me is not very encouraged. The powers that be have decreed that we be in yellow and I don’t know how we will ever get to yellow. I am very pessimistic that basketball or even football will be played this school year.”