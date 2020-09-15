Looking back: Casa cross country runners have high hopes

(Editor’s note: With all events and games canceled, the Argus-Courier is looking back at what happened this week just a year ago. Do you remember this event that was reported Sept. 19, 2019?)

For the Casa Grande High School boys cross country team, a repeat Vine Valley Athletic League championship may be only the beginning.

Veteran Gaucho coach Carl Triola says his team has the potential to run all the way to the state meet.

“They know they’re good,” he says of his team. “But they can’t ride their laurels into state. They need to train and work together.”

Triola remains optimistic despite the loss of one of his best runners. Junior Owen Hite has a medical condition that will keep him out of the lineup for an unknown period of time.

Owen and his teammate/twin brother, Will Hite, are two of the best in the Redwood Empire.

“You always want a kid with ability and a desire to win,” Triola said. “Will is willing to run through walls to win. His brother is the same. They key off one another. We don’t know how long Owen will be out, but eventually he will come back.”

Even with just one Hite in the lineup, Casa Grande will be solid.

Logan Moon might be the best runner in the Redwood Empire. He was second in the Bob Shor Invitational and last week led all runners in the Viking Opener at Spring Lake Park.

“He is able to manage his speed well,” said Triola. “If it’s close at 800 meters I wouldn’t bet against him. When you see him take a deep breath that means it is go time.”

Right there with Moon and Hite is junior Nolan Hosbein. “I think he could run forever,” Triola said. “He never stops. With Owen out, we are counting on him to step up and fill the void.”

Another runner who will be counted on to step up for the Gauchos is junior Luke Baird.

The team leader is senior Andrew Gotshall. “He has been a great leader,” said the coach. “He organizes the workouts, and takes care of things. He brings a lot of positive energy to the team.”

Junior Aaron Beaube, a former competitive gymnast, is one of the keys to the team’s success, his coach said.

“His work ethic is amazing,” Triola said of junior Jacob Dietlin. “He is learning to believe in himself.”

Luke Baird played football as a freshman before switching to cross country. “He has a lot of heart,” the coach said. “He doesn’t like to lose.”

“Will, Logan and Nolan are pretty consistent,” the coach pointed out. “The last four are pretty fluid.”

Behind the leaders are a solid group of backups, including senior Christopher Dolcini, senior Matthew Giroux, junior Kieran Cross, junior Ethan Thompson, senior Peyton Cross and others.

“We’ve got great depth,” said Triola. “I’ve won league titles with kids like the JV kids I have now.”

Triola said the Gauchos have many potentially outstanding freshmen, but no sophomores.

Casa Grande has one of the elite girl runners in the Redwood Empire in senior Emma Baswell.

“She is running very well this year,” Triola said. “She wants to make it to state and she wants to run in college.”

Both are possible, according to the coach. Baswell pursues her goals by training with the Casa Grande boys.

After the senior, there are a lot of young runners with not a lot of experience.

Junior Abigail Vestnys ran well in the Bob Shor Invite at Rancho Cotate, and several others have shown promise.

“It comes down to whoever is healthy and ready to run,” says the coach.

Among those expected to compete are Audrey Reposa, Kayla Jimenez Carreno, Taylor Pieri, Moriah Busch, Tamra Foursha, Christina Corrales and Zoe Baker, among others.