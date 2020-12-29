Subscribe

Looking Back: Petaluma Classic a first-year success

JOHN JACKSON
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
December 29, 2020, 11:37AM
Editor’s Note: With all events and games canceled, the Argus-Courier is looking back at what happened this week just a year ago. Do you remember this event that was reported Dec. 26, 2019?

Petaluma finished the first Petaluma Classic the same way it started — with blowout wins by both its boys and girls teams.

On the final night of the first Petaluma Classic, the Petaluma girls handily defeated St. Vincent, 56-39, for their third straight tournament triumph and possession of the championship trophy. The Petaluma boys conquered Capuchino from San Bruno, 69-34.

In other final-round games Monday night, Rancho Cotate completed an undefeated run to the classic championship, holding off a scrappy Elsie Allen team, 58-47, and the Santa Rosa girls rolled over Foothill from Sacramento, 49-28.

The tournament was a round-robin affair with four teams in both the boys and girls divisions.

The boys division is officially the Enso Wealth Management Classic.

Day 3

Petaluma’s girls had little trouble taking care of business against St. Vincent to complete their run to the classic championship, although the Mustangs made an impressive late-game charge.

Sheriene Arikat drove to the hoop for the game’s first basket and the T-Girls never trailed. By the end of the first quarter, Arikat had 10 points and Petaluma led, 19-5. St. Vincent’s only points came on baskets by Alexa Saisi, one a 3-pointer.

Petaluma coach Sophie Bihn interchanged players liberally as Petaluma dominated inside play, often getting two and three tries a possession, while the Mustangs were confined to single-shot long-range bombing.

Game to the end, St. Vincent did rally hard against Petaluma reserves in the fourth period, scoring 22 points after managing only single-digit efforts in the first three periods.

Arikat, like all of the T-Girls, shared time, but still finished with 24 points. Marissa Temple, who led the way early for Petaluma, finished with 10, while center Rose Nevin scored nine and dominated the backboards.

Alex Ditizio led the Mustangs with 12 points, while Saisi survived a hard crash into the scorer’s table to count seven.

Petaluma’s boys, disappointed by a loss to Rancho Cotate earlier in the tournament, came out on fire against Capuchino, hitting eight 3-pointers in the first half on their way to a 37-11 halftime lead and a decisive victory.

The Trojans hit 13 shots from beyond the arc in the game and shot close to 50% from the floor overall.

They also displayed the defensive intensity that has marked their play throughout pre-league play.

The Mustangs, a good ball-handling, but over-matched team, were held to just one 3-point basket by Nico Caruso in the decisive second quarter.

“We shot well,” acknowledged Petaluma coach Anton Lyons, “but the main thing is consistency. We have to play well no matter what the score. We have to continue to compete when we have a lead.”

Petaluma had scoring from just about everyone on the team, led by Cole Garzoli and Ryan Sullivan with 12 points each.

Day two

Both Petaluma teams were involved in battles on the Classic‘s second day, with a big difference — the Petaluma girls survived an encounter with Santa Rosa’s Panthers, 39-28, while the Trojan boys faltered in the second half, losing to Rancho Cotate, 57-51.

In other games played on Saturday, Elsie Allen won an overtime thriller against Capuchino, 53-50, and St. Vincent girls rebounded from a first-day loss to gun down Foothill, 67-43.

Petaluma’s boys, sparked by 3-point connections from Liam Gotschall, Esteban Bermudez, Luke Ronshausen and Will Krupp, cruised to a 31-19 halftime lead against Rancho Cotate. They were still up by 10 (45-35) at the end of three quarters when they took a snooze.

By the time they shook themselves awake, the Cougars, led by a pair of 3-pointers from Darius Hurst, had not only overtaken them, but were in front, 49-45.

Petaluma scrambled through the final minute and, at one point, was back in front, 50-49, but a 3-pointer by Rancho’s super soph, Andrew Pengel, gave the Cougars a 54-50 lead, and they closed out the win, with Pengel dropping in three free throws after being fouled on a long-distance shot.

Pengel finished with game-high 23 points. Bermudez, in one of his best scoring performances of the season, paced Petaluma with 18 points.

In the T-Girls’ game against Santa Rosa, it was Petaluma that staged the comeback after both sides had floundered through a 9-9 tie at halftime.

Neither team could shoot or hang onto the ball during a sloppily played first half when there were more turnovers than points.

The teams turned things around in the second half, with Nevin and Arikat leading the T-Girls, while Santa Rosa worked the ball inside to 6-2 Kamaren Codding and Kendall Schroth for paint shots that resulted in free throws.

Santa Rosa managed a 22-16 lead at the end of three quarters.

Petaluma got a big trey from Taylor Iacopi early in the fourth period, and then the game turned when Codding had to leave with a bloody nose.

Petaluma immediately went on a 10-point run that gave it a 29-13 lead that it carried to the end. Nevin took complete charge inside, scoring eight of the Petaluma points during the run.

Three-point hits by Iacopi an Bella Weinberg helped the T-Girls swell their winning margain at the finish.

Nevin led Petaluma with 12 points, with Iacopi adding eight and Weinberg seven.

Ditzio dominated Foothill in St. Vincent’s classic win, scoring 31 points. Teammate Saisi added 18 points.

The Mustangs led at the half, 36-18, and cruised through the second half.

Day one

Both host teams had strong starts in the tournament’s first round on Friday.

The Trojan boys opened the tournament with a 63-41 win over Elsie Allen. In the other boys game, Rancho Cotate romped over Capuchino from San Bruno, 74-53.

On the girls side, Petaluma’s T-Girls easily handled Foothill, 57-21, while St. Vincent lost to Santa Rosa, 64-21.

Elsie Allen’s boys team hung with Petaluma through the first half Friday afternoon, but the Trojans opened the second half with a 12-0 run to take a 40-25 lead, and after that the issue was never in doubt.

Julian Garrahan inside and Liam Gotschall with a pair of emotion-rising drives, led the decisive run.

The 6-5 Garrahan ruled the paint and finished with a game-high 16 points. Sullivan was also effective underneath the basket. He scored 11 points, a total matched by sophomore Ryan Giacomini, who scored six in a strong second period.

Ten Trojans helped with the scoring, and everyone played tenacious defense that forced Elsie Allen into 20 turnovers.

David Roldan led the Lobos with eight points.

Petaluma’s girls had an even more dominating performance in their first classic game, rolling past Foothill. Weinberg hit a 3-pointer to start the scoring, and she went on to a strong all-around performance with seven points and control of the inside. She, like all the T-Girls, played limited minutes as coach Sophie Bihn shuffled all nine players from an illness- and vacation-depleted team in and out of the lineup.

Petaluma scored the first 10 points of the game, and led, 12-3, at the end of the first quarter.

Foothill scored just one basket in each of the first two periods against Petaluma’s aggressive defenders.

Gabby McVay provided some excitement in the one-sided game when she drained three long-range bombs in succession in the third period as the Petaluma lead reached its high point of 46-7. She finished with 11 points.

Petaluma’s season-long point leader, Sheriene Arikat, scored 16 in her limited playing time.

St. Vincent’s girls got in over their competitive heads against Santa Rosa’s Panthers in their first game.

The Mustangs battled and, at times, were able to execute their offense, but their shots would not find the bottom of the basket as they fell behind, 11-4, at the end of the first period and never recovered.

Taking advantage of their superior height, the Panthers scored almost at will, if not on the first shot, on the second, third and sometime fourth attempt.

St. Vincent did provide a buzz for its fans when Sophia Skubic and Ditizio drilled 3-pointers in the second quarter, with Ditizio’s coming just before the halftime buzzer. She scored 10 points in the game.

Santa Rosa’s Codding, one of the best players in the Redwood Empire, was as good as advertised, leading the Panthers with 14 points. Maddie Duncan scored 13 and Mia Locks 11 for the winners.

In the final game of the evening, Pengel led Rancho Cotate’s boys to a comeback win over Capuchino’s Mustangs.

The Mustangs led 18-13 after the first quarter, but the Cougars outscored them 24-6 in the second period to take control of the game.

Pengel finished with 20 points for the Cougars.

All-Tournament

Chosen to the All-Tournament boys team were Most Valuable Player Andrew Pengel from Rancho Cotate, Issac Candelara from Rancho Cotate, D’Angelo Leon from Elsie Allen, Nico Curuso from Capuchino and Esteban Bermudez from Petaluma.

Girls All-Tournament selections were Sheriene Arikat from Petaluma, Alex Ditizio from St. Vincent, Kamaron Codding from Santa Rosa and Naveach Hughes from Foothill.

What’s next

Petaluma’s boys, now 8-3 for the season, host Armijo from Fairfield in a non-league game Saturday night before starting Vine Valley Athletic League play at home against Sonoma Valley on Wednesday.

The T-Girls, 10-2 on the season, begin VVAL play at home Tuesday against Sonoma Valley.

