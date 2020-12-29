Looking Back: Petaluma Classic a first-year success

Editor’s Note: With all events and games canceled, the Argus-Courier is looking back at what happened this week just a year ago. Do you remember this event that was reported Dec. 26, 2019?

Petaluma finished the first Petaluma Classic the same way it started — with blowout wins by both its boys and girls teams.

On the final night of the first Petaluma Classic, the Petaluma girls handily defeated St. Vincent, 56-39, for their third straight tournament triumph and possession of the championship trophy. The Petaluma boys conquered Capuchino from San Bruno, 69-34.

In other final-round games Monday night, Rancho Cotate completed an undefeated run to the classic championship, holding off a scrappy Elsie Allen team, 58-47, and the Santa Rosa girls rolled over Foothill from Sacramento, 49-28.

The tournament was a round-robin affair with four teams in both the boys and girls divisions.

The boys division is officially the Enso Wealth Management Classic.

Day 3

Petaluma’s girls had little trouble taking care of business against St. Vincent to complete their run to the classic championship, although the Mustangs made an impressive late-game charge.

Sheriene Arikat drove to the hoop for the game’s first basket and the T-Girls never trailed. By the end of the first quarter, Arikat had 10 points and Petaluma led, 19-5. St. Vincent’s only points came on baskets by Alexa Saisi, one a 3-pointer.

Petaluma coach Sophie Bihn interchanged players liberally as Petaluma dominated inside play, often getting two and three tries a possession, while the Mustangs were confined to single-shot long-range bombing.

Game to the end, St. Vincent did rally hard against Petaluma reserves in the fourth period, scoring 22 points after managing only single-digit efforts in the first three periods.

Arikat, like all of the T-Girls, shared time, but still finished with 24 points. Marissa Temple, who led the way early for Petaluma, finished with 10, while center Rose Nevin scored nine and dominated the backboards.

Alex Ditizio led the Mustangs with 12 points, while Saisi survived a hard crash into the scorer’s table to count seven.

Petaluma’s boys, disappointed by a loss to Rancho Cotate earlier in the tournament, came out on fire against Capuchino, hitting eight 3-pointers in the first half on their way to a 37-11 halftime lead and a decisive victory.

The Trojans hit 13 shots from beyond the arc in the game and shot close to 50% from the floor overall.

They also displayed the defensive intensity that has marked their play throughout pre-league play.

The Mustangs, a good ball-handling, but over-matched team, were held to just one 3-point basket by Nico Caruso in the decisive second quarter.

“We shot well,” acknowledged Petaluma coach Anton Lyons, “but the main thing is consistency. We have to play well no matter what the score. We have to continue to compete when we have a lead.”

Petaluma had scoring from just about everyone on the team, led by Cole Garzoli and Ryan Sullivan with 12 points each.

Day two

Both Petaluma teams were involved in battles on the Classic‘s second day, with a big difference — the Petaluma girls survived an encounter with Santa Rosa’s Panthers, 39-28, while the Trojan boys faltered in the second half, losing to Rancho Cotate, 57-51.

In other games played on Saturday, Elsie Allen won an overtime thriller against Capuchino, 53-50, and St. Vincent girls rebounded from a first-day loss to gun down Foothill, 67-43.

Petaluma’s boys, sparked by 3-point connections from Liam Gotschall, Esteban Bermudez, Luke Ronshausen and Will Krupp, cruised to a 31-19 halftime lead against Rancho Cotate. They were still up by 10 (45-35) at the end of three quarters when they took a snooze.

By the time they shook themselves awake, the Cougars, led by a pair of 3-pointers from Darius Hurst, had not only overtaken them, but were in front, 49-45.

Petaluma scrambled through the final minute and, at one point, was back in front, 50-49, but a 3-pointer by Rancho’s super soph, Andrew Pengel, gave the Cougars a 54-50 lead, and they closed out the win, with Pengel dropping in three free throws after being fouled on a long-distance shot.

Pengel finished with game-high 23 points. Bermudez, in one of his best scoring performances of the season, paced Petaluma with 18 points.

In the T-Girls’ game against Santa Rosa, it was Petaluma that staged the comeback after both sides had floundered through a 9-9 tie at halftime.

Neither team could shoot or hang onto the ball during a sloppily played first half when there were more turnovers than points.

The teams turned things around in the second half, with Nevin and Arikat leading the T-Girls, while Santa Rosa worked the ball inside to 6-2 Kamaren Codding and Kendall Schroth for paint shots that resulted in free throws.