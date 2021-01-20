Looking Back: Petaluma prevails in spirited rivalry game

Editor’s Note: With all events and games canceled, the Argus-Courier is looking back at what happened this week, just a year ago. Do you remember this event that was reported Jan. 23, 2020.

The Petaluma High boys basketball team made an early run stand for an emotional 73-60 win over rival Casa Grande last week in Casa’s Coach Ed Iacopi Gymnasium.

Petaluma pressed its way to a 1910 first-quarter lead, and the Trojan advantage hovered at around 10 points through the intensely played following three periods.

Heightened by spirited encouragement from both rooting sections, players from both locker rooms scrapped for every loose ball and contested every opposition shot, playing hard, but clean in-your-face basketball.

“I thought we defended well, rebounded and played with great confidence,” noted Petaluma coach Anton Lyons after his Trojans had won their third straight Vine Valley Athletic League game without a defeat, improving to 11-5 on the season.

“I was proud of the way we battled back,” noted Casa Grande coach Chris Gutendorf after his Gauchos dropped to 1-3 in VVAL play and 4-12 overall. “We competed well. We have to execute better and pay attention to what is happening on the court.”

Petaluma shocked Casa by opening the game with full-court pressure, forcing Gutendorf to call a time out just 30 seconds into the game. Although the Trojans eventually pulled back from an outright press, their trapping defense forced Casa Grande into eight turnovers in the first period and continued to harass the Gauchos the entire game.

Meanwhile, Petaluma point guard Esteban Bermudez pretty much took over the game. In several contests, the junior has served as a distributor, dishing off to open teammates. Wednesday, he did the scoring himself, popping home three hits from beyond the arc and scoring 13 of Petaluma’s 16 points in the opening quarter. He finished with 26 for the game.

“We decided we needed to let Esteban out of the cage,” Lyons noted.

Down, but far from out, Casa Grande made one of its several runs at the Trojans over the final three minutes of the first half, using a pair of long-range hits by Sonny Gigliotti and some determined drives by Rasad Nixon to outscore the Trojans, 15-5, over that time span.

By the half, the Petaluma lead was a tenuous 36-31.

Ryan Sullivan hit a trey and Julian Garrahan and Eric Perez took the ball to the hoop as part of a 9-point Petaluma run to start the third period, and the Trojans once again had a double-digit lead.

The trey was part of an excellent all-around game for Sullivan, who scored 20 points in the contest, pulled down several rebounds and played a tenacious defensive game.

It was also a scoring resurgence for the 6-3 forward, who had trouble finding his shooting range earlier in the season. “It’s coming back,” he said of his shooting touch. “I’ve been working at it.”

It was also a very satisfying win for the senior, who played last season for a Trojan team that was 6-19 and lost twice to Casa Grande. “After last year, this feels really good,” he said.

Going into the final quarter, the Petaluma lead was 54-44, but Casa Grande had one final run.

Nixon, Taiju Grant and Colin Patchet worked inside to cut the Trojan lead to 56-50, but Bermudez connected again from 3-point land and the Gauchos never got closer.

The sharp-eyed Trojan added two more 3s before his night was over, helping his team finally win by 13.

Gigliotti, Nixon and Tory Cain shared high-point honors for Casa Grande with 13 points each.

Casa Grande prevailed in an exciting junior varsity match, 46-44.

Trojan’s follow-up win

While Casa Grande remained idle on Friday, Petaluma followed up its big victory with a crucial 59-52 victory at American Canyon.

The Trojans jumped out to a 23-9 first-quarter lead, but scored only five points in the second period to lead at halftime, 28-19.

American Canyon made a run in the fourth quarter, but Petaluma held on for its fourth victory without a defeat in Vine Valley Athletic League play and sole possession of first place. The Trojans are now 12-5 overall.

The loss evened American Canyon at 2-2 in league play. Overall, the Wolves are 6-8 on the season.

The wins kept Petaluma as the only league undefeated team in the Vine Valley Athletic League at 4-0 (12-5 overall) going into a home game Wednesday against Napa. Results of that game were not available at press time.

Casa Grande had a league bye on Friday and is 1-3 in VVAL play and 4-13 overall going into a game at Justin-Siena Wednesday.