Looking Back: Petaluma team really has something to cheer about

(Editor’s Note: With all events and games canceled, the Argus-Courier is looking back at what happened this week just a year ago. Do you remember this event that was reported Feb. 6, 2020)?

The Petaluma High School Cheerleading team reached the top of its competitive pyramid last weekend when it won the World Class Cheer National Championship.

“It is the end-all and be-all of competitions,” said Petaluma coach Felecia Humphreys. “Teams work all season and perform at multiple regional competitions in order to execute a perfect routine at Nationals.”

For Petaluma High, that meant a season of hard work and an 8-hour trip to Los Angeles for a 2-minute and 30-second routine in front of judges.

“The pressure to perform well is unreal,” said Cheer Director and coach Ty Camacho. “Unlike football, when you have a bad play you can usually count on having another chance to move the ball. For cheerleaders, everything is riding on 2 minutes and 30 seconds. One mistake could cost you a win. Although a coach can spend hours at practice working to guide the athletes and to perfect the routine, once they hit the mat, it’s up to them to get the job done.

“As a coach, once the team takes the floor, everything is out of your hands. You have to trust that you did your job, and that they will go out there and do their job, too.

“After the music starts, the outcome is really up to the athletes.”

Team member Hannah Laliberty said the championship was a team effort. “We don’t just do our best for ourselves, but for everyone else on the floor,” she explained. “We all wanted this win for each other.”

To top off the victory, Camacho was honored as the 2020 Coach of the Year.

She has been coaching cheer for eight years. After coaching the Petaluma Panthers youth teams, she took over the Petaluma High program, where she is responsible for the junior varsity, varsity, varsity sideline, dance and competition programs.

“The opportunity to create a program at Petaluma was a dream,” she said. “As a former Petaluma cheerleader, it felt right to come back home.”

“Ty is the most genuine, dedicated, inspirational and determined coach I’ve ever had,” said athlete Mary Ryan Christensen. “She’s there for her athletes both on and off the mat. She sets expectations and pushes us to not only be great athletes, but the best version of ourselves we can be. She sees the potential in everyone and goes out of her way to help them however she can.”

With a national championship won, Petaluma High School hopes to be the first high school in the Bay Area to participate in STUNT the Sport, a competitive cheer program that emphasizes skills and technique.

“The sky is the limit. What is being built with this program is nothing short of amazing,” said Humphreys. “Cheerleading is evolving and we are looking to build it up at Petaluma High School.”