Looking back: Super fan Aidan Spillane scores in the Egg Bowl

One scintillating 35-yard run that never counted transformed a fun football game into an emotional event that will live forever in Egg Bowl lore.

On an untimed down following the second half kickoff at the Egg Bowl Saturday afternoon, Petaluma High senior Aidan Spillane took a handoff following a fake pass and raced unmolested into the end zone.

Aidan isn’t just another running back. He has overcome a form of cerebral palsy called polymicrogyria (PMG). His condition has severely limited the use of his right arm and hand and given him a severe and noticeable limp. It has also limited his ability to speak, although not his ability to hear or comprehend.

But it has not prevented him, with an assist from his father, Brett, from serving as Petaluma water boy since his freshman year at the west-side school.

Aidan has become friends with many of the Petaluma football players over the past four years, and all were excited about his opportunity to don a Trojan football uniform, complete with helmet and pads, for an appearance in the big game.

Petaluma coach Rick Krist, who had already added Aidan to the team roster, given him a jersey and sent him out as a team captain in an earlier game, came up with the idea of the special play and Casa Grande coach John Antonio quickly agreed. Players from both teams were totally on board with the plan.

For some anxious moments last week as smoke from the Kincade fire blanketed the city and all area school days were canceled, it looked as if the THE PLAY wouldn’t happen.

As father and son anxiously waited for the big moment, they heard that the game had been canceled; they heard it had been postponed for a week; and, finally, they heard it would be played.

After enduring a long wait as the two teams played an exciting first half and discussed strategy at halftime, the moment was at hand.

Aidan confidently stepped onto the field with his Trojan teammates and Casa’s Gauchos prepared to defend.

Justin Plumbtree, at quarterback for the play, faked a pass, slipped the ball into Aidan’s waiting arm and the senior was on his way.

SUMNER FOWLER/FOR THE ARGUS-COURIERAidan's (5) Petaluma teammates contratulate the senior ofter 'THE PLAY' ended with him in the end zone.

With Casa Grande’s 270-pound Jack Faris in hot pursuit, Aidan sprinted directly toward the waiting goal line. There was a tense moment as he momentarily slipped around the 5-yard line, but he quickly recovered and pranced into the end zone.

Aidan was mobbed by players from both teams, while, in the finest sports tradition, the crowd went wild. Aidan supporters on the sidelines laughed, screamed, cried and savored the moment.

Aidan, with his father acting as an interpreter, said the experience was “Overwhelming.” He added a big thumbs up.

“I was in the zone,” he said.

He added a compliment to his Trojan teammate. “I am proud of all of them,” his father interpreted the player’s hand signals.

“It could not have gone any better,” his father said. “The outpouring of support from the players and the fans on both sides was overwhelming.

“Aidan has faced some big challenges and still faces challenges, but this means the world to him — and to me, too.”

Both coaches agreed that “THE PLAY” was the day’s highlight.

“That was a great moment with Aidan,” said Krist. “It was special.”

“That was the best part of the game,” agreed Antonio, who left the celebrating Casa Grande locker room to have his photo taken with Aidan and Krist.

It was one of many images that will forever remind family, friends and fans of Aidan Spillane and THE PLAY.