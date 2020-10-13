Looking back: T-Girls just miss big volleyball upset

Editor’s Note: With all events and games canceled, the Argus-Courier is looking back at what happened this week just a year ago. Do you remember this event that was reported in October, 2019?

Vintage had to dig deep and pull out all the stops to turn back determined Petaluma, 3-2, in front of a howling volleyball crowd in the T-Girl gym on Tuesday evening. The marathon match left the visiting Crushers (7-1) on top in the Vine Valley Athletic League, with a one-game lead over Sonoma Valley as the net schedule heads into the home stretch.

Vintage was pushed to the limit by the short-handed T-Girls, who were playing without a key contributor as all-purpose setter Kaleigh Weiand sat this one out. The recently injured Weiand hobbled near the bench at the beginning of the action, and she had her ankle taped by the Petaluma trainer, who diagnosed her injury as a third-degree sprain.

“It’s a tough one, but I think we can have her ready to play by next Tuesday,” he said at game time.

Weiand, who contributes a little bit of everything, including passing and hitting, left a gap in the Petaluma offense, but the Trojans gave it a real go in her absence.

At one time, the T-Girls led, 22-19, in the fourth set, and they could have closed out the match had it not been for a championship quality comeback by the first-place Crushers.

Vintage ran off a streak of six straight points in some long and highly competitive rallies, but it ended on the fifth straight winning serve by 5-foot, 11-inch Sara Gauger.

The Crushers took the momentum of their fourth-set win to outlast the T-Girls, 15-9, in the tie-breaking fifth set. The match lasted more than 2½ hours, with many acrobatic rallies turned in by both sides.

Senior outside hitter Emma Weiand left it all on the floor for Petaluma. Her kills from the left corner and hard-hit returns from the back row help pull the Trojans even at 1-1 as the hosts surprised their Division I opponents with a 25-20 win in the second set. Weiand made a two-hand block to send the ball back into the Crusher defense as the suddenly geared up T-Girls jumped to an 18-13 advantage after dropping the first set by a score of 25-17.

Lilah Bacon contributed strong blocks at mid-net, and she also had a couple of kills along the way.

Petaluma had to battle back from some clever soft shots by the Crushers, who closed the gap to 2320 before Weiand and junior Anna Hospodar hit a couple of winners to close it out.

Momentum swung to the T-Girls, who captured the third set, 25-21, and the stage was set for a possible major upset. Blocks by Emma Weiand and Lily Paschoal led the way as the crowd-pleasing rallies suddenly went longer and more acrobatic by both teams. Paschoal denied the Crushers a comeback with a knockout kill at the corner.

Petaluma almost pulled out the match early in the fourth set by riding the wave of three consecutive points served by Bacon.

Vintage did not wilt, however, and battled back on spectacular digs by Mattie Klungel. A timeout called by coach Ryan Hughes did not shut down the Vintage momentum, and the Crushers won the fourth set, 25-22.

The fifth and deciding set was tied 8-8 before Vintage went on a five-point

run to take the air out of the gym. An outstanding block by Katie Mason ended things at 15-9.

“That was an outstanding game tonight,” said Hughes. “We used a couple of girls to alternate in the spot of Kaleigh Weiand, and they boh stepped up. Alexis Nagy was very consistent tonight.”

Nagy played the libero position and alternated into the game regularly to quietly keep many rallies alive.

Hospodar also turned in a solid effort on the opposite end of the net to balance the play of the hard-working Emma Weiand, who roamed the back line defense for the T-Girls. Juliet Mattox also made some key contributions in rallies that would not end.

The T-Girls fell to 6-3 in the VVAL and 15-4 overall.

Emma Weiand led the T-Girl offense with 14 kills, followed by Bacon, who finished with 10.

The Petaluma junior varsity split the first two sets with Vintage, and came back to capture the third and deciding set, 15-9, in a win over the Crushers.