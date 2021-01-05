Looking Back: T-Girls open VVAL basketball season with impressive win over Sonoma

Petaluma continued to play winning basketball in its first Vine Valley Athletic League action of the year as the T-Girls held off determined Sonoma Valley, 37-28, in a ragged game on Tuesday.

The T-Girls played good enough to put this one in the win column, but it was a difficult effort against the visiting Dragons in a game that featured continuous fouling by both clubs.

Sonoma Valley was charged with 10 infractions before the end of the fourth stanza, but the T-Girls could not put away the tenacious visitors, who battled to the end.

Sonoma pulled to within six points at 26-20 in the third period on some good press breaking, but a couple of baskets by leading T-Girl scorer Sherine Arikat and a 3-ball tossed in by Bella Weinberg gave Petaluma a little more breathing room.

Both teams applied full-court pressure, and the contest turned into a very physical battle with players routinely hitting the floor battling over contested balls. At one point, an official stopped the game and asked for administrative assistance when a fan at courtside attempted to get involved by arguing a call.

Sonoma Valley was completely shut down in the painted area patrolled by Arikat and T- Girl center Rose Nevin, with the result that the Dragons had to rely completely on outside shooting. Three shots from distance finally got them in double figures, but a pair of high-lofted triples by slender Jovanna Saldana and four points by Sophie Luchetti kept Sonoma in the hunt.

Saldana had an intriguing game by notching nine points using mostly a clever side step to free herself from T-Girl defenders.

She might have added to her total but connected on only 1-of-7 tries from the free-throw line.

Arikat continued to pace Petaluma from the floor on close-in bank shots to finish with a game-high 13 points. She also had a solid night on the boards, pulling down eight rebounds. She is averaging 14 points per game for the T-Girls, who improved to 11-2 for the season.

Taylor Iacopi had a good start offensively for Petaluma, connecting on a couple of shots from distance, and she had nine points in the first half before leaving with foul trouble. Iacopi came back into the game in the final stanza to connect on her third shot from distance, scoring 12 points for the contest.

Weinberg had eight points in limited minutes and pulled down four rebounds.

Even though there were many rough fouls called in the late minutes, two guards stood out for each team with steady ball handling and calm under pressure.

Kaliyah Hensic of the Dragons and starting guard Paris Buchanan of the T-Girls kept their respective offensive focus throughout.

It was the second league game for the Dragons (4-9), who dropped a 45-24 decision to Napa on Thursday.

Petaluma held off Sonoma in the junior varsity game 27-18.