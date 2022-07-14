Majors section tournament at Lucchesi Park

The Little League season has come to an end for Petaluma teams. All were eliminated in District 53 play last week. But, the excitement will continue for district champions as they move on to Section 1 tournaments. For District 35, all sections will involve teams from Rincon Valley.

Petaluma American Little League will host the Major League Tournament for teams 12 under at Lucchesi Park. The 10-under tournament will be played at Joe Wagner Field in Larkspur and the 11-under tournament at the Alameda Little League.

Competing in the Major League Tournament at Lucchesi Park are Rincon Valley, champion of District 35; Davis American, champion of District 64; Tiburon Peninsula, champion of District 3, Napa American, champion of District 53 and Alameda, champion of District 4.

All tournaments start Thursday and run through July 19, with if necessary games in the double-elimination tournaments to be played July 20.