Many close matches in Casa girls tennis win over Petaluma

The Casa Grande High School girls tennis team swept singles play to edge rival Petaluma 4-3 last week. Petaluma won all three doubles matches, but it wasn’t enough in a hotly contested Vine Valley Athletic League match.

The No. 1 singles match was typical of the entire match with Casa Grande’s Zoe Vestal defeating Petaluma’s Amelia Grevin in a tie breaker after the two had split sets.

Casa’s Sam Ruk edged Petaluma’s Meg Rawson 7-5, 6-3 in No. 2 singles.

Casa’s Ashoka Balakumaran and Petaluma’s Sophia Nadler split sets at No. 3 with Balakumaran winning the tie breaker, and Halie Boulder defeated Terilee Leone in a tough match at No. 4.

Doubles was a totally different story, with Petaluma winning all three matches.

The Trojans’ No. 1 team of Teresa Materradona and Daphne Perlich decisively defeated Lily Moser and Taylor Eaton 6-1, 6-4.

The Trojans’ No. 2 team of Elyanna Gonzalez and Haley Van Bebber defeated Violet Misctic and Judy Seklya 6-1, 6-3 and the team of Maya Hoffman and Abbie Johnson handled Casa’s Maya Nealon and Daniella Maldonado 6-0, 6-0.

Petaluma doubles teams of Greta Apple and Mya Gonzalez; and Sadie Smetana and Lila Robertson played exhibition matches.