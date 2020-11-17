Many Torkelson cards to choose from

Spencer Torkelson’s baseball cards already collector’s items.

E-Bay lists more than 300 Torkelson baseball cards for sale, with the former Casa Grande High School star pictured in his Arizona State jersey, his USA National Team jersey and his Detroit Tigers team jersey.

Prices range from $5 to $1,799.95.

After a record-setting two-plus year career at Arizona State, Torkelson was the overall No. 1 pick in the 2020 Major League Baseball draft. He spent this season on the Detroit Tigers’ Major League reserve list.