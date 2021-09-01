Marathon and and half marathon return to Petaluma River Sunday

The Petaluma River Marathon/Half Marathon, sponsored by the North Bay Rowing Club, returns after a year’s absence because of the COVID-19 pandemic on Sunday.

Paddlers of all ages and river experiences will compete, join in a wreath-laying ceremony and share a meal at the Foundry Wharf located on H Street behind the Van Bebber Brother building after the event. Paddled craft of all designs and sizes from kayaks (both ocean and flat water), surfskis, canoes and paddleboards (half marathon only) will compete.

At last count, 17 clubs, from as far away as Seattle, Washington and Oregon, including teams from West Sacramento, Berkeley, Redwood City and Gold River, are expected to be on the river.

There will be a competitors’ meeting at 7 a.m., with racing to follow immediately. The racers can be seen from Shollenberger Park and the Lakeville Marina.