Marin Academy ends St. Vincent win streak

Visiting Marin Academy from San Rafael shot the basketball at a frantic rate in the ﬁrst half, and went on to carve up St. Vincent 66-27 in an early evening game on Wednesday.

Both teams continued to wrap up play before their respective leagues were scheduled to begin at the beginning of the new year.

A zone defense was no answer against the outside shooting of the Wildcats who drained 7 shots from outside the arc in the ﬁrst half as they completely took over the game. The loss signaled the end of a nine-game win streak for the Mustangs.

Most of the Marin Academy triples came from the right side of the zone.

At the other end of the court, the Mustangs could not throw the ball into the ocean. It ﬁnaly took a driving lay-up by sophomore St. Vincent guard Jack Davis to light the scoreboard, but it came late with 3:16 left in the ﬁrst period.

The Mustangs had no answer for the outside shooting of the Wildcats with only one 3-pointer hoisted up by Hudson Stipp in the ﬁrst period. It was the only ﬁeld goal in the stanza for the cold-shooting hosts.

Marin Academy held a commanding 37-11 lead at the end of the ﬁrst half after the frustrated Mustangs missed numerous shots on the inside with good looks at the basket.

Forward Killian Collins worked his way into good position in the paint during the ﬁrst two periods, but came up empty with a frigid 0-11 from the ﬂoor.

Unfortunately for Coach Tom Bonﬁgli and his staff, the discouraged Mustangs also lost their focus on the defensive end of the ﬂoor, and Marin Academy took advantage with easy bank shots with few defenders in the area.

The Wildcats relaxed full court pressure before the end of the ﬁrst half after forcing 12 turnovers in the early going.

Two starting players were missing from the St. Vincent lineup, and it crippled their energy level badly. Top scorer Jake DeCarli (10.8 points per game) and junior center Mathew Kroplenicki were not available at the opening tap, and it made a big difference.

Kroplenicki has been the leading rebounder for St. Vincent in the early stages of the campaign. He ﬁnally arrived, and made a late appearance, but it came in the third period when the contest had long been decided.

Marin Academy, representing the Bay County West League, improved to 4-11.

There were some bright spots in the St. Vincent lineup, including the hustling Davis and Dante Antonini who tied for game honors with 8 points each. Antonini secured a team high 9 rebounds, but the aggressive forward converted only 2 of 8 shots from the charity stripe which prevented him from turning in a total well-rounded performance.

Davis helped direct the Mustang offense with a quick tempo at the beginning of the game before he had to move to the bench along with teammate Antonini with foul trouble.