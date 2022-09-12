Marin Catholic shuts out Gauchos

Casa Grande High’s Gauchos had a bad week Saturday afternoon on the Marin Catholic synthetic turf in Kentfield.

For the Gauchos it must have felt like at least a week in Dino Ghilotti Motta Stadium before the host Wildcats completed a 45-0 romp.

Casa Grande coach John Antonio said the genesis of the Gauchos’ first loss really did come earlier in the week. “With the heat, the changes in practice and everything, it wasn’t a good week,” he said.

It wasn’t like the powerful Wildcats needed any help in winning their third straight game to open the season. Marin Catholic dominated the second and fourth periods, scoring almost at will and making life miserable for Casa Grande quarterback Wyatt Abramson with a swarming pass rush that came from all directions.

Although Casa Grande gave up 10 points in the opening quarter, the Gauchos met the Wildcats on pretty much even terms early on. The fourth quarter was played by reserves with a running clock.

Needing their best game to play with the defending state champion, the Gauchos were far from that mark.

Their first two possessions ended in interceptions. They had four for the game. Abramson, running for survival most of the game was sacked eight times, including on three consecutive plays in the fourth quarter. There were also several costly penalties and a multitude of mental miscues.

Those Casa problems. combined with Marin Catholic’s speed, strength and depth along with a surprisingly strong summer wind made the afternoon a test of endurance for the Gauchos.

Although Marin Catholic scored 10 points in the opening quarter, the Gaucho play might have been a morale builder had they been able to sustain the effort the remainder of the game. They could not.

Given a starting position at its own 45-yard line following an interception, the best the Wildcats could manage was a 44-yard field goal by Charles Lewis.

Two plays following the Marin Catholic kickoff, Casa Grande lost its second interception. Again the Casa Grande defense, buoyed by a sack by Jack Larson, stiffened, stopping the Wildcats on the 45-yard line on a fourth down play.

As the first period was coming to a close, Marin Catholic worked a playbook-perfect screen pass from quarterback Joey Cook to Matthew Greco for 78 yards, a touchdown and (after a Lewis conversion kick), a 10-0 lead.

After that, it was all downhill for the Gauchos. Marin Catholic scored from short and long, building a 31-0 halftime lead.

Cook, a transfer from San Marin’s 5-AA state championship team of a year ago, was playing his first game as a Wildcat after sitting out the first two games because of transfer rules. He completed 12 of 24 passes for 204 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Real damage to Casa Grande was done by junior running back Charles Williams who carried just eight times and scored four touchdowns on runs of 3, 39 and 1 yards and a 25-yard pass reception on a throw from Cook.

Although the Gauchos may have gotten in a little over their competitive heads, Antonio was pleased the Wildcats were on the Casa Grande schedule.

“We are never going to stop playing teams like Marin Catholic,” Antonio said. “We are never going to play a cupcake schedule. We only get better by playing good teams.”