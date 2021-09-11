Marin Catholic stops Casa Grande passing attack

Casa Grande’s high-flying Gauchos were brought back to earth by Marin Catholic’s fast-striking Wildcats Wildcats Friday night.

Playing on their home field for the first time this season, Casa’s Gauchos were pretty well shut down by a swarming Wildcat team defense in a 28-7 loss. Coming off a record-setting passing performance of 647 yards the week before in a 49-35 win over Maria Carrillo, Gaucho quarterback Jacob Porteous was held to 13 completions in 30 attempts by the swarming Wildcat defense.

Despite what the final score might indicate, the Gauchos’ own defense played extremely well against the Wildcats. Two of the Marin Catholic touchdowns came on returned kicks – one punt and one kickoff. The other two Wildcat scores came on passes from Michael Ingrassia, one after a Casa defender slipped and fell.

Casa Grande coach John Antonio pointed to the kick returns as the biggest Gaucho problem. “Football is a three-phase game, and tonight we got hurt by our special teams,” observed the coach.

The win was the third straight without a defeat for Marin Catholic, the Marin County Athletic League defending champion and No. 3 ranked team in the NCS.

“We played them tough,” Antonio said. “We didn’t back down. We have a lot to be proud about. We are going to keep getting better.”

Although Marin Catholic reached the end zone four times, the Casa Grande defense, overall, had an outstanding game.

Among the many standouts for the Gauchos were down linemen Colin Patchett and Esteban Sierra and defensive back Cody Rodrigo who anchored a pass defense that generally fared well against Ingrassia and a group of elusive Wildcat receivers.

Then there was Antonio Bernardini who made life miserable for Ingrassi, sacking the Marin Catholic quarterback three times and roaming all over the field.

In his spare time the led a revitalized Casa Grande running game with 53 yards rushing. Ryder Jacobsen added 36 yards as the Gauchos totaled more than 100 yards on the ground.

A highlight for the Casa Grande defense came in the second quarter when Kodi Cornelius smacked an unsuspecting Ingrassi, causing a fumble that was recovered by Sierra.

Two plays later, Marin Catholic intercepted a Porteous pass. It was that kind of game.

After a scoreless first period, Marin Catholic took advantage of a fallen Casa Grande defender for an easy 50-yard touchdown hook up from Ingrassia to Kyle McBride.

That was it for the first half. Only once over the first two quarters did the Gauchos manage to invade Marin County territory.

In the third period, a Marin Catholic punt pinned the Gauchos back to their 2-yard line. They managed to push out to the 6, but punted on fourth down out to the 34 where Robert Tuttle fielded it on the bounce in full strike and was gone before the Casa defenders could blink.

Marin Catholic had added on a third touchdown on a Ingrassia pass before Casa Grande finally got on the scoreboard, putting together an impressive 67-yard drive on the running of Bernardini and Jacobson before Porteous threw to Shane Runyeon for the touchdown from 17 yards out.

Marin Catholic immediately retaliated with Charles Williams taking the ensuing kickoff 81 yards to the house to wrap up the win.

Now 1-1 on the season, the Gauchos try to bounce back next Friday night at Santa Rosa.