Slugging third baseman Jamie McGaughey leads a list of six players from league champion Casa Grande named to the All-Vine Valley Athletic League softball team.

McGaughey was named league Most Valuable Player. She was joined on the honored team by Pitcher of the Year Lila Partridge and first team selections Marissa Brody, and Georgia Moss and second team picks Lauren Ketchu and Abby McSweeney.

Named to the first team from Petaluma High were Lily Gemma, Lily Pardini and Hollie Pardini. Katrina Johnson and Casey Sullivan were selected to the second team.

McGaughey, a third baseman, has been, for four years, one of the best softball hitters in Northern California. For her senior season, she batted .438 with 35 hits, 19 for extra bases, in 27 games. She belted 11 home runs and had an on base percentage of .531, meaning she was on base more than half the times she came to bat. In addition, she was a sure-handed infielder, with a cannon-like arm.

Partridge, a sophomore, was the VVAL’s dominant pitcher. She had a 14-2 record with a 1.44 earned run average. She struck out 106 batters and walked just 18 in 93 2/3 innings. She also provided protection for McGaughey in the Casa Grande lineup, batting .500 with 35 hits in 27 games. Included in her batting barrage were 35 hits in 27 games, with six doubles and 10 home runs.

First baseman Brody, a junior, was the Casa Grande igniter. Batting lead-off, she hit .416 and walked 26 times for a .566 on base percentage. She slammed nine doubles and a triple, while providing solid defense at her position.

What Partridge didn’t take care of in the circle, Moss did, compiling a 9-2 record with a 1.87 earned run average. She struck out 80 and walked just 20 in 86 pitching innings. At the plate, she batted .419 with a team-high 12 doubles and 38 RBIs, second only to McGaughey’s 39.

Lauren Ketchu, a sophomore, was a defensive mainstay at shortstop and one of the team’s top hitters with a .414 batting average that included 36 hits, seven doubles, a triple and two home runs 28 games.

Freshman McSweeney stepped in to take over Casa Grande’s key catching position and also brought a big bat to the lineup, batting .392 with 26 hits, six doubles, two triples and six homeruns.

Casa Grande finished with a 25-5 record, won the league championship with an 11-1 mark and went on to win the North Coast Section Division 2 championship.

A big part of Petaluma’s successful season (16-8, 8-4 in league) was the result of sophomore Lily Pardini in the pitcher’s circle and senior sister Hollie Pardini behind and at the plate.

Lily was a workhorse in circle , pitching 101 of her team’s 150 innings and compiling a 10-5 record with a 3.12 earned run average. She struck out 91 batters in her 101 innings.

Her sister, Hollie, repeated her all-league honors of last season. One the best defensive catchers in the North Coast Section, she also brought a big bat to the Trojan lineup, batting .380, with 30 hits in 24 games. She slammed six doubles, a triple and four home runs and led the team with 29 RBIs. She had a .468 on base percentage.

Infielder Gemma was the sparkplug that made the Trojans go. Batting leadoff, the sophomore hit .422 with 27 hits in 20 games. She had a whopping .507 on base percentage.

Johnson, a senior, was the middle of a strong defensive outfield. She batted .333 with eight doubles, a homer and 15 RBIs. She was also a valuable pitcher, providing several key innings during the season.

Sullivan, another senior, brought power to the Trojan lineup. She batted .291 and led the team with nine doubles. She also hit two home runs and led the team with nine doubles.