Jamie McGaughey went bat bonkers Tuesday afternoon, driving home nine runs to power Casa Grande’s Gauchos to a dominating 17-3 win over American Canyon in the first round of the Vine Valley Athletic League playoffs.

The win puts the league champion Gauchos into the playoff finals against the winner of today’s game between Petaluma and Vintage. That contest will also be played on the Casa Grande diamond as will the final game on Friday. First pitch for both is at 4 p.m.

McGaughey, the greatest home run hitter ever at Casa Grande, broke the game against American Canyon open with a second-inning grand slam, singled home two more runs in the third and cleared the bases again with a three-run double in the fourth. She might have been in double RBI digits had the game not been called after American Canyon batted in the top of the fifth inning.

The game was close – for an inning.

Casa Grande pitcher Lila Partridge, who was effective, but not overpowering, put American Canyon’s Wolves down in order in the top of the first inning before Marissa Brody ran the Gauchos to a run in the bottom of the inning, walking, stealing second, moving to third on McGaughey’s long sacrifice fly and coming home on a wild pitch.

At just 1-0, it looked like it could be a good game. Then came the second inning.

The Wolves made a fatal mistake in that frame – they pitched to McGaughey with the bases jammed. Casa Grande already had two runs home when American Canyon brought in relief pitcher Alexandria Yra to face the Gaucho slugger with runners at every station. McGaughey soared one over the left-center field fence and the game became a rout.

Partridge followed by lining a shot over the fence down the left field line and the rest of the game became a matter of tallying the Casa runs.

Casa Grande sent 10 batters to the plate in the second and scored seven runs.

Four more Gaucho runs scored in the third, with McGaughey delivering two of them with a sharp single to center. The bases were again loaded when she batted in the fourth, and slammed a double to left for three more RBIs.

McGaughey wasn’t the only hitting hero for the Gauchos. Lauren Ketchu delivered two hits, scored three runs and knocked in two while Mave Broadhead had a hit and scored three runs.

Partridge pitched three innings and an out, giving up one run and three hits with a walk and a strikeout. After getting an out in the fifth, Partridge rested from her labors and Georgia Moss came on to give up two runs before getting the final two outs.

It was a minor glitch in an otherwise happy start to post-season play for the Gauchos who are now 21-3 for the season and are working on a 10-game winning streak.