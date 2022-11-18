Coming off what may have been the most physical game they have played all season, St. Vincent’s Mustangs face the team that twice conquered that physical foe Saturday afternoon (1 p.m. kickoff) at Yarbrough Field.

St. Vincent ran its season unbeaten streak to 11 straight last week with a 28-15 victory over Hoopa Valley’s Warriors in the first round of the North Coast Section Division 7 playoffs. Next up are McKinleyville’s Panthers, a team that won Hoopa Valley’s Humboldt Del Norte Little Four League, beating Hoopa Valley twice in the process.

St. Vincent Coach Trent Herzog said he expects the same sort of game Saturday.

“They are huge up front,” Herzog said. “They are a lot like Hoopa Valley, They run the football and try to control the game.”

The Warriors have rushed for 1,279 yards using a multitude of ball carriers led by senior John Randall who has 579 yards running. Unlike Hoopa, McKinleyville will throw on occasions other than late-game desperation time.

Quarterback Jack Clancy has completed 81 of 196 passes for 1,113 yards and 11 touchdowns.

The Panther numbers pale in comparison to St. Vincent’s marks of marks of 3,042 rushing yards and 1,361 passing yards from quarterback Jaret Bosarge.

With 1,690 running yards, Casa senior running back Kai Hall has rushed for more yardage than the entire McKinleyville team. The senior running back and four-year starter for the Mustangs ran for 124 yards last week against Hoopa Valley to give him 5,473 for his career breaking the career rushing record of 5,447 set by Casa Grande’s Joe Trombetta in a four-year career that ended in 2005.

St. Vincent may be playing without senior linebacker, fullback and inspiration leader Natahan Rooks who has injured ribs as a souvenir from the Hoopa game. “We will have to watch him closely,” Herzog said. “It may be a game-time decision. If he can’t play we will miss him. He is one of our leaders. He brings a lot of energy to the game.”

Although Herzog is expecting another physical game, he is hoping for a better-played game than the penalty-marked game against Hoopa Valley. Both teams were flagged for more than 100 yards in that contest.

Herzog pointed out that, while St. Vincent didn’t appear to dominate the game, the Mustangs played well, scoring on four of the five possessions the Mustang first-line players had the football.

St. Vincent built a 28-7 lead before turning the game over to reserves.

“I thought we played pretty well, but we had too many penalties,” the coach said. We can’t keep making penalties like that as we move forward.

Once again, much of the heavy lifting for the Mutangs will fall to the front line - Kieran Pedersen and TJ Allen on the left side of center Brett Ghisletta and Rob Rooks and the NBL Redwood Lineman of the Year Cameron Vaughn on the right helped by fullback Nathan Rooks and ends Eddy Stone and Dylan Brown.