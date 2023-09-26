World famous Formula 1 driver Lando Norris will pull into Sonoma Raceway this November for a special event.

Norris, who drives for the luxury automobile company McLaren, will join the featured lineup of McLaren drivers at the fourth annual Velocity Invitational on Nov. 10-12.

Norris will sign autographs and tackle Sonoma Raceway’s challenging road course in historic McLaren racecars. He will be joined by McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown, as well as Pato O’Ward, Alexander Rossi and Tony Kanaan from the Arrow McLaren IndyCar Team. All five racing personalities will meet with fans and hit the track throughout the weekend event.

Norris burst onto the F1 scene with McLaren in 2019, earning 10 podium finishes to date. As his racing career progressed, he ventured into the e-sports industry in 2021 with his gaming and lifestyle brand Quadrant and founded his karting brand LN Racing Kart.

Many fans recognize Norris and Brown from the popular Netflix series “Drive to Survive,” which follows the Formula 1 drivers through each racing season.

To celebrate McLaren’s 60th anniversary, the team has assembled the largest collection of heritage cars it has ever run in the event, many of which are rarely seen in North America. This includes Niki Lauda’s 1984 World Championship-winning MP4/2A-1 and Lewis Hamilton’s MP4/23A-05, which he drove to win his first World Championship in 2008.

The MP4/6-10 that Ayrton Senna powered to his third and final World Championship, helping McLaren win their fourth consecutive Constructor’s Championship, will also be at the event. McLaren’s full lineup of cars is slated to feature:

M7C-1

M8D-3

M23-5

M26-2

MP4/2A-1

MP4/2B-3

MP4/6-10

MP4/14A-04

MP4/23A-05

“Velocity Invitational offers a unique opportunity for automotive enthusiasts to witness firsthand the performance, innovation and excellence that defines McLaren Racing. It's a celebration of our rich heritage and an invitation to experience the intersection of speed and history up close,” Zak Brown, CEO of McLaren Racing, said in a news release. “We’re excited to be part of it this year, celebrating our 60 years as a racing team.”

The Velocity Invitational will hit Sonoma Raceway on the weekend of Nov. 10 to 12. A variety of ticket packages and single-day event passes are now available for purchase at velocityinvitational.com.

