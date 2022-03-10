Miramonte stops Casa Grande baseball winning streak

The Casa Grande baseball team’s five-game winning streak came to an end Wednesday when the Gauchos lost at Miramonte 2-0.

Casa Grande managed just three hits off Miramonte pitcher Michael Bohm who pitched six innings, walking just one while striking out five.

Wyatt Abramson had two of the Casa hits with a double and a single. Russell Freedheim singled for the other Gaucho safety.

A trio of Casa Grande pitchers scattered eight Miramonte hits with Elijah Stevenson, Freedheim and Austin Steeves combining for seven strikeouts.

Things don’t get any easier for the Gauchos who host Marin County Athletic League power Tamalpais on Saturday.

St. Vincent also lost on Wednesday, yielding to West County 17-1 in a game that lasted just six innings.

St. Vincent, now 2-1 on the season, plays at Montgomery Friday.