Missed foul shots cost St. Vincent in loss to Elsie Allen

There are two versions for the cause of St. Vincent”s boys 51-49 loss to Elsie Allen Friday night in DeCarli gym.

The short version is that Elsie Allen’s Eddy Cuellar got hot in the fourth quarter and banked in a top-of-the-key 3-pointer for the deciding basket in the final minute of play.

The long (as in through the whole game) version was that St. Vincent’s Mustangs could not hit a free throw to save the world, or at least their immediate world. For the game, St. Vincent made only 6 of 24 unmolested shots from the stripe.

The free-throw failure marred a fast-paced game between two well-matched teams that featured surge and counter surge right up to the final minute.

St. Vincent jumped into an early 9-4 lead behind thee drives of Matthew Kroplenicki who accounted for three baskets during the Mustang surge.

It was Elsie Allen that charged in the second quarter, going up by seven at 21-14 as the Lobos’ 6-foot, 5-inch sophomore sophomore Yousef Abuhamdeh began to assert himself in the paint.

St, Vincent’s Killian Collins took charge of that paint to bring the Mustangs’ back, scoring nine of his 17 points in the second period to help his team gain a 25-25 standoff at the half.

The teams continued the even battle through the second half, with St. Vincent missing multiple opportunities to take charge from the foul line.

Cueller kept the Lobos involved with four 3-pointers in the final period. The last of those came on the bank job with 48 seconds left. That hit gave Elsie Allen a 50-47 lead.

Both teams had crucial turnovers as the time wound down and Mustangs deliberately fouled in an attempt to put the Lobos to the foul line where Joe Suvnaseng finally dropped in one of two for a 51-47 two-score lead.

After a missed St. Vincent 3-point attempt, St. Vincent’s Jake DeCarli followed with a closing two - two points, too late.

The Mustangs are now 10-5 on the season and 0-4 against North Bay League Redwood opposition. They continue a flurry of make-up game activity at home tonight in a non-league game against Sonoma Academy.