Winning is nice, but it is not the No. 1 goal of new Petaluma High softball coach Jeff Marcia.

“Wins and losses will not be our No. 1 goal,” he explained. “Our success will be measured by becoming better fundamentally, mentally and by caring more for our teammates, coaches, officials, opposition and fans. This will lead to not only a successful season, but to better players and people.”

Marcia is not exactly the “new” Petaluma head coach. A long-time assistant to veteran, as in 25 years, head coach Kurt Jastrow, Marcia has, for the last two seasons, been co-head coach with Jastrow. Now that Jastrow has formally retired, Marcia is totally in change.

His coaching philosophy, he said, is relatively simple. “None of us are perfect, not the players and not the coaches. Mistakes and errors are going to happen and none of us will intend to do so. Players will swing at bad pitches, drop a fly ball, kick a grounder and throw one away. Coaches will send a runner then they shouldn’t, call for the wrong defense and so on…and no one should be yelling at anyone.”

Marcia takes over a team that was 12-10 last season and went 7-5 in Vine Valley Athletic League play, continuing a Trojan tradition of making the North Coast Section playoffs.

The Trojans will chase improvement with an eclectic mix of senior veterans and freshmen beginners. Petaluma has six seniors and three freshmen on a team that figures to hit throughout the lineup and play solid defense.

The question will be how much improvement will be shown by returning veteran pitchers Katrina Johnson, a senior, and Mya Gonzalez, a junior, along with some intriguing newcomers.

Marcia likes what he has seen from sophomore Lily Pardini, who brings good command to the circle.

Brittany Johnson, no relation to Katrina, a transfer from Casa Grande, will help with the pitching once she sits out the mandatory waiting period for transfers.

Lilly Pardini’s older sister, senior Holly Pardini, brings all-league credentials back to the catching position. Not only is the team captain a superb defensive catcher, but she hit .419 with 31 hits and 22 RBIs in 22 games last season.

Pardini will be a constant in the Petaluma lineup, but behind her there is a wealth of young receiving talent. Sophomore Lily Gemma, who is expected to be the starting second baseman, is also an excellent receiver. Marcia also has been impressed with freshmen Bella Hudson and Tatum Mullins behind the plate.

The infield is a mix with seniors Casey Sullivan at first and Gemma at second, on the right side, and freshmen Lauren Wilson at shortstop and Hudson at third, on the left. Gemma hit .407 and Sullivan .333 last season.

Katrina Johnson, a .311 hitter last season, will play some at shortstop when she isn’t pitching. Junior Annabelle Locati and Mullins could also contribute in the infield. Junior Jessica Hamilton’s big bat will get her playing time somewhere.

The outfield is well set with strong defensive players Payton Yeomans in left, Brycelyn Casey in center and Alyssa Goebel in right. Karlee Caldwell can play in the outfield and at first base. All can hit. Yeomans batted .312, Casey .317 and Goebel .303 last season.

“We have good hitting through the lineup and will play good defense,” Marcia noted.

Petaluma lost its opening game to Cardinal Neman last week, 11-1, walking 7 batters. The encouraging news is that Johnson, Gonzalez and Lily Pardini combined to strike out 10.