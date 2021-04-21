Mixed success for girls basketball teams; Petaluma wins, Casa slips

After 14 weeks of COVID-created darkness in the Coach Ed Iacopi Gym, there was finally a girls basketball game, and visiting Sonoma Valley held off the young Casa Grande Gauchos 38-32 last Friday.

The host Gauchos suited only three returning players from its 2020 Vine Valley championship team with the one sport mandate for this year's teams in place.

Nevertheless, the freshman-dominated Casa club gave the Dragons a spirited battle, and closed the gap to only four points at 34-30 midway through the final stanza on a driving hoop by guard Mazin Dahmani.

Casa Grande never led in the game as the Gauchos had no reply for the shooting of slender senior forward Zoe Saldana. Saldana knocked in 10 points in the first half, including a 3-pointer from the top of the key to keep the Dragons in front. Saldana is one of the key returning players for a Sonoma Valley team that finished 7-5 in the Vine Valley Athletic League and earned a spot in the North Coast playoffs.

It was a much different look for the Gauchos, who have six first year players on their roster for new coach Scott Himes. “I have only had the girls in the gym since Monday, and we didn’t have our legs under us in the later stages of the game,” he said. “Overall I thought we really got after it tonight.” Himes is assisted this season by Gaucho holdover Rick Bilal.

There were some opening-game nerves for the Gaucho as they went 0 for 9 in the first period until freshman Annamaria Robertson connected on a runner with four and a half minutes elapsed in the first period. Robertson, who showed little caution as a first-year guard, has some history with the Gaucho program having played with the team for a couple of seasons in the Santa Rosa Community College summer league. Robertson went on to score 9 points in the first half as Casa trailed 24-16. She played her junior high basketball at the Harvest Christian Academy.

There was more balance in the play of the young Gauchos in the second half as they settled in to outscore the guests 16-14. First-year center Scarlet Ackley grabbed five rebounds down the stretch and scored 5 points to keep the Gauchos in the hunt.

With the score 34-30 inside four minutes to play, Dragon senior guard Sophie Luchetti drained a 3-oint dagger from the wing to give Sonoma a more comfortable margin. It was the only field goal of the contest for Luchetti.

Soldana led all scorers for Sonoma Valley with 17 points while Sobend Hoban added 6.

Robertson had a solid outing for the Gauchos with 12 points and some gritty penetration dribbling into the teeth of the Dragon defense. Ackley finished with 7 points and 6 rebounds for Casa. Dahmani converted on a couple of driving lay-ins in the final stanza and HAD 6 points for the game. Cassie Llaverias played a good floor game for the Gauchos and accounted for two assists.

The Gauchos went to the foul line 17 times drawing fouls with aggressive back cuts, but converted on only six. The Dragons went to the charity stripe only twice, but both attempts were converted by Saldana.

Trojans start with win

At Petaluma High, the Trojans opened with an impressive 45-39 win over Justin-Siena.

In an effort to have a junior varsity team, Petaluma is playing only eight players on the varsity.

Veteran point guard Mallory O’Keefe played every minute and led Petaluma with 17 points. Two other veterans, forward Taylor Iacopi and Rose Nevin, contributed to the scoring with Iacopi counting 12 and Nevin 11.

“We started off slowly, but we got it together in the second half,” said Petaluma coach Sophie Bihn. “We adjusted very well. I was pleased with how well we stayed focused.

Bihn also noted the play of sophomore Brooke Baxman. “She adjusted to the varsity level really well,” the coach said. “She was aggressive and showed she is not afraid to play at the varsity level.”