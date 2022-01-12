Modesto school honors former Trojan by naming gym in his honor

Former Petaluma High School point guard Dan Pacheco can never forget the last 21 years of his coaching career at Grace M. Davis High School in Modesto. How could he? Every time he walks into the school gym, he sees his name on the wall.

The Modesto City Schools District officially recognized the school’s legendary coach of more than 20 years last spring by naming the school where he had led the Spartans to so many victories in his honor.

Pacheco, a Modesto resident, described himself as “A good ol’ farm boy from Petaluma. I grew up on a farm doing 4-H projects and shoveling manure.”

He also developed his love for sports and especially basketball in his hometown.

“Ed Gary started me playing basketball at Petaluma Junior High,” he recalled. “At Petaluma High School, Doug Johnson had a great influence on me.”

He said that Petaluma varsity basketball coach Mark Reischling was “A big reason I became a coach. He started me believing in myself, that I could succeed in basketball and in life.”

Pacheco retired in 2016 and left his career a happy man.

“I love where my life ended up,” he said.

Where he ended up was an educator teaching algebra and of course basketball. To him, educator and coach are one in the same.

“A coach is a teacher,” he said. “I loved being a teacher. Teachers have so much influence over young people.”

He said he taught the same principles he has lived his own life – “Be good at whatever you do and if you do fall down, get back up again.”

Reischling encouraged Pacheco to continue playing after college, and put him in touch with legendary Mendocino College Coach Ed Boyle. Pacheco recalls those were fun times and some memorable games for him.

“I remember one game where we had eight kids foul out and finished the game with three players,” he recalled. “The game went overtime, and we won.”

After getting his AA degree at Mendocino College he moved on to Stanislaus State University and later attended grad school at UC Davis to obtain his master’s degree.

He was an assistant coach at Modesto Junior College for nine years until he and his wife, expecting their first child decided he needed to have a stable income.

He started his high school coaching career at Corcoran High School, moved to Ceres High School where his teams made the playoffs in three of his four years there. He taught at Roosevelt Junior High for 10 years before taking a job at Grace Davis where he taught, coached and influenced young people for 21 years.

In endorsing the proposal to name the Grace Davis Gymnasium in Pacheco’s honor, Davis Athletic Director Timmy Garcia wrote: “Dan Pacheco was one of the most influential people in many lives. He taught us hard work, integrity, discipline, toughness, commitment, teamwork and what it meant to compete every day in the classroom, basketball court or life.”

At Davis, Pacheo’s teams won 474 games and six championships. He was named both Teacher of the Year and Coach of the Year.

Life is good in retirement for Pacheco. He has two grown daughters, one a chemical engineer educated at UCLA, and the other a kindergarten teacher.

He spends his time running his own basketball camp, offering one-on-one shooting lessons to young players (often at the request of their parents) and, of course, attending Spartan games in the Dan Pacheco Gymnasium.

“I’m enjoying the heck out of life,” he said. “There is nothing like walking into a gymnasium with your name on the wall.”