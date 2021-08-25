Montgomery earns net win over rebuilding Gauchos

Montgomery turned on the jets in the fourth set of its volleyball match with improved Casa Grande, and the Vikings won a hard-earned 3-1 decision over the Gauchos at Coach Ed Iacopi Gym on Tuesday night.

After dropping the first two sets to the Vikings, the suddenly revitalized Gauchos came storming back behind the play of outside hitter Leah Bjostad to capture the third set in convincing fashion 25-19. Bjostad was seemingly everywhere on the court as she found open spaces in the Montgomery defense with a variety of winners.

She got solid passing support from Frederica Ciprandi and defender Mya Bjostad who alternated jerseys to become an occasional libero.

With a suddenly swelling crowd including football players chanting MVP, Leah Bjastad hit three consecutive shots for points to help Casa Grande grab a lead it never relinquished.

Occasional big hits at the net by Ciprandi and Jaime McGaughey helped along the way.

The third-set win seemed to drain the energy from Casa Grande, however, as the Gauchos immediately fell behind 12-4 in the final set, and could not duplicate the excellent digging and passing from the previous set.

When it was all over, the Vikings had completed an early season sweep of both Petaluma schools in the first two weeks of non-league play, following an earlier win over Petaluma High.

The 25-12 clinching set featured solid footwork, back passing and good Montgomery team rotation.

“We are definitely in a rebuild mode at the beginning of the season,” noted Casa Grande Coach Jen Sutton. “We lost some very strong senior talent from last year’s good team, and some of our players played other sports in that shortened season.

“Our team didn’t have a good showing in our first game against Windsor (a 3-0 loss), but I think that we will be one of the best teams in the section this year. Windsor has nine seniors, and they are very well coached,” Sutton said.

“Jaime McGaughey will be a difference maker this season as a strong middle blocker,” the coach added. “She is a strong athlete who chose softball last season, and of course we have had only a few practices to get our rotations adjusted. It will take Jaime some time to regain the form she had when she was in the regular rotation as a freshman.” McGaughey attacked on 49 occasions at the center net as a freshman in 2019.

“Foreign exchange student Federica Ciprandi should blend in very well at 5 feett, 10 inches, but we haven’t been able to settle in the right spot for her,” Sutton continued. “She can play in the middle or help us as an outside blocker. She comes with a lot of club experience on the European circuit.

“Sarah Thornton and Heather Burggraf also have experience and will get stronger as the year progresses,” the coach noted. “We had some good play last season from a strong freshman player, Elyse Perez, but she is injured right now and it looks like a couple of weeks before she is cleared by the medical people.”

Sutton announced that another game has been added to the original Casa schedule with Eureka calling for a varsity-only contest on Sept. 3 at 5 p.m.

“They have a tournament scheduled that weekend, and wanted some competition before the tourney begins that Saturday. I am excited to see how we will match up against a team from outside the Empire,” Sutton said.

Casa Grande broke a tie in the junior varsity game against Montgomery with a third-set 15-9 game-deciding win.