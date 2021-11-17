Montgomery helps Petaluma open basketball season

Petaluma High’s boys basketball team opens its season with a major challenge on its home court Friday night, hosting Montgomery.

The Vikings were 8-3 during the spring abbreviated season and are expected to be even better entering this winter’s full season. Petaluma was a solid 10-6 in the spring, but graduated several key players from that team.

When Anton Lyons, now in his third season as Petaluma head coach, says Petaluma is young, he means young. He will keep four sophomores – Andy Bai, Kiernan Mannion, Rowan Calhoun and Eliott Blue – on the varsity. Two, Bai and Mannion, will probably start.

The Trojans will offset the sophomores with five seniors – Salim Arikat, Cole Garzoli, Ryan Giacomini, Aiden Cannss and David Cook.

Lyons has been impressed with Arikat who, the coach said, has the size, ball handling skills and shooting ability to be a D1 prospect.

Three-year varsity players Garzoli and Giacomini are expected to be team leaders.

In the last two seasons under Lyons’ direction, the Trojans have been a high-scoring, attack-the-basket team. That might change. “We are going to be defense minded,” Lyons said. “We want to play lock-down defense. “I am very excited about this season. We have a very challenging schedule.”

The Trojans will play in Cardinal Newman’s Rose City Tournament, Piner’s Sonoma County Classic and Casa Grande’s Bret Callan Tournament.

Friday begins with a freshmen game at 4 p.m, followed by a junior varsity game at 5:30 and varsity contest at 7.