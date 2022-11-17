Petaluma put its scheduled girls basketball opening game against Tamalpais on hold on Veteran’s Day because the Marin based Red Tail Hawks (11-10) asked the game to be postponed citing a wave of flu which left too few players to compete. A make-up date will be announced later in the season.

Later, the Trojans traveled to Santa Rosa for a scrimmage with Elsie Allen. Coach Sophie Bihn was surprised with the improved play of the opposing Lobos and allowed that it took time on the floor for her team to respond and get some quality time on the floor without veteran top scorer Mallory O'Keefe who moved on via graduation.

Leading the list of returning players for the Trojans this season will be senior shooting guard Brooke Baxman who averaged 5.1 points per game, and was second in team assists under Bihn. One of the best scoring outputs for the quick fourth-year player was 10 points against Vine Valley Athletic League runner-up American Canyon.

“We could be better this year because the girls are more focused, and they want to be successful,” reflected Bihn. “They respect each other and appear to be ready to play as a team with focus.”

Petaluma posted a record of 7-17 in 2021.

Another player with potential who could be a standout is explosive junior Sydney Martin. “Sydney has to work on her consistency but she could really have a strong season for us. We brought her into games off the bench last year and she played very well, at times. Sometimes she has tried to do a little too much but she averaged 5.7 points per game in fewer minutes.”

Lucy Nevin, Olivia Hernandez, and Hailey Goebel are all battling for playing time this season.

They will be joined by unproven members of a title-winning junior varsity team, including athletic point guard Lily Gemma and all-purpose player Emma Hale.

One major surprise has been the addition of freshman point guard Lauren Wilson. “We are excited about the play of Lauren who can really see the entire floor,” said Bihn. “I talked to the girls earlier about bringing her up and she has been a welcome addition to the team. She made a couple of varsity level plays in our opening scrimmage at Maria Carrillo that opened our eyes.”

Alyssa Goebel, Avery Pontius, Gianna Scaccalosi, Emma Kee and Natalie Minor are all working to secure time on the floor as the Trojans will rework their schedule to play Tam at a more opportune time for both teams.