More racquetball honors for Casa Grande senior

Casa Grande High School senior Heather Mahoney added another junior racquetball national championship medal to her collection in completion held in Des Moines, Iowa. This year, she took bronze in singles competition, but teamed with friend and long-time playing partner Julia Stein from Pennsylvania to win the 18-under doubles title.

Her success in her last National Tournament in the 16-under class was just the latest in a long list of accomplishments that includes four junior world championships in the 10-under, 12-under and 14-under in both singles and doubles, with many national championships sprinkled in the middle.

Last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, she had little chance to add to her trophy collection. She was still named the No. 1 16-under girl on Team USA.

In one of her few 2020 competitions, she finished second in the High School National Championships to three-time winner Anne Roberts in February before the lockdown. There was no high school championships held this year.

Mahoney’s preparation for the Junior Nationals was limited as most indoor racquetball courts remained closed until May. Her longtime coach, Brian Dixon, worked with her on outdoor courts at Lucchesi Park until June when her regular training spot at the Callinan Sports Center in Rohnert Park opened.

In the National 16 under singles she received a bye as the No. 1-seeded player and won her first match in two games. In the semifinals her lack of training and competition showed as she played Nomi Ros, a girl from Tesas she had never played before and was upset in two games.

“Her opponent was in a zone and could do nothing wrong,” said Dixon.

The loss put Mahoney into a match for the bronze medal, an important match because the winner serves as an alternate for Team USA and will play in the World Championships if either of the top two players are unable to compete. Mahoney won in two games.

She then moved up to the 18-under class to partner with Stein in what proved to be an exciting competition. Mahoney and Stein won their first matched easily, but had to battle against an excellent duo that included singles winner Ros in the semifinals. They got the job done, but had to win a tie breaker to advance to the championship round.

Again it came down to a tie breaker with Mahoney and Stein prevailing over Estefania Perez and Erin Slutsky.

“Though it was not the full results Heather wanted, it was an overall successful event for her,” said Dixon. “She is again on Team USA. If you count 2020, it makes eight straight years on the team. She still has two more years of juniors ahead of her.”